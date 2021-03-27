President Cyril Ramaphosa mourns death of former deputy minister Elizabeth Thabethe

Former deputy minister Elizabeth Thabethe has died at the age of 62.

Recently, Thabethe was appointed one of President Cyril Ramaphosa's special envoys on investments.

Ramaphosa described her as a "champion of economic transformation and equity".

President Cyril Ramaphosa said he was sadden by the death of former deputy minister and presidential advisor, Elizabeth Thabethe.

Thabethe was hospitalised for some time after a car accident. She died in hospital on Friday at the age of 62.

Ramaphosa said: "As government and the nation, we mourn the passing of a leader and campaigner who served her political movement, the Gauteng legislature, the National Assembly and various economic portfolios in government with distinction and determination."

He conveyed his condolences to her family, friends, colleagues and comrades.

"She was a champion of economic transformation and equity, who worked tirelessly in our country and internationally in pursuit of economic inclusion and shared prosperity. Elizabeth Thabethe's contribution to our society will endure in the networks she built and unlocked in support of our economic objectives. It also lives on in the work opportunities, new enterprises and growing investment flows that are making a difference in the lives of millions of South Africans," he said.

"She will be greatly missed by the many structures on which she brought her passion and wisdom to bear during a lifetime devoted to the betterment of the lives of all South Africans," Ramaphosa added.

My heart just sank at the news of the passing of Elizabeth Thabethe. We’ve Known each other since our Cosatu days. Throughout the years has always been gracious and professional. Heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues #RIPElizabethThabethe ?????? https://t.co/SKsPAvwcqf — Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) March 26, 2021

Professor Thuli Madonsela, chairperson of Stellenbosch University's law trust in social justice, said her heart sunk when she heard the news.

"We've known each other since our Cosatu days. Throughout the years, she has always been gracious and professional."

