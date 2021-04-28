1h ago

President Cyril Ramaphosa on state capture inquiry testimony: 'I have to go through it'

Carien du Plessis
President Cyril Ramaphosa appears on behalf of the ANC at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry.
Themba Hadebe
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa has started the first of his two days of testimony before the commission of inquiry into state capture in his capacity as ANC president. 
  • He was accompanied by a team of ANC leaders.
  • Ramaphosa said he wanted those responsible for state capture to be held to account and that steps should be taken to ensure it doesn't happen again. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa put on a brave face for what could arguably be two make-or-break days as he testifies on behalf of the ANC before the commission of inquiry into state capture.

"I have to go through it," he told News24 during the morning tea adjournment after he delivered his opening statement.

Asked whether he was nervous, he said with certainty: "No! I'm not!" before he laughed and left the old council chamber of the City of Johannesburg in Braamfontein, where the commission is sitting.

He will return to testify before the commission in May in his capacity as the country's president. 

Ramaphosa acknowledged that the issue of "state capture" was mentioned by a party leader, national executive committee member and minister Fikile Mbalula, as early as 2011 but gave a number of reasons to explain why it was difficult for the party to take immediate action against it.

He emphasised, however, that the party's national conference in 2017 at Nasrec, where he was elected president, was a "watershed" moment in the party's fight against state capture.

He also said that the party resolved at that conference that leaders accused of serious crimes and corruption should step down.

He said: 

This commission is the instrument through which we seek, as a nation, to understand the nature and extent of state capture, to confront it, to hold those responsible to account, and to take the necessary measures to ensure that such events do not occur ever again in our country.

His wife, Tshepo Motsepe, accompanied him to the commission and two people helped her use the stairs.

Unlike many witnesses before, Ramaphosa did not come with a team of lawyers. The ANC's in-house lawyer, Krish Naidoo, is leading Ramaphosa's legal team, which comprises his legal adviser in the Union Buildings, Nokhukhanya Jele, and Luthuli House staffer Andries Nel. Justice Minister Ronald Lamola also assisted the team whne he was available and joined the ANC team in the public gallery on Wednesday.

Other members of the ANC's team included party chairperson Gwede Mantashe, deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte, treasurer-general Paul Mashatile, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu, party policy head Jeff Radebe, head of the Presidency in Luthuli House, Sibongile Besani, national executive committee member Nkenke Kekana and spokesperson Pule Mabe.  

Ramaphosa's support team filled three rows of the public gallery and they were in good humour. Sisulu told News24 the team had been working for a long time to ensure that Ramaphosa came to the hearing well-prepared. 

Corruption-accused secretary-general Ace Magashule, whose 30-day deadline to step aside from his position expires this week, was absent but it was not immediately clear why.

Deputy President David Mabuza was also absent due to a bereavement in his family. He will also be absent on Thursday as he has to represent Ramaphosa in Maputo at a special meeting of the Southern African Development Community Troika of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation on the insurgency in northern Mozambique.

The ANC's full communications team also stood by, electronically distributing copies of the president's statement as well as electronic pictures with information about his testimony and the party's action against corruption.

DA leader John Steenhuisen sat in another part of the public gallery, and said he was there because the DA had certain questions for Ramaphosa about the party's policy of cadre deployment.

Steenhuisen said while political appointments was something that even the DA made in the Western Cape, qualifications and the capability to do the job should be the biggest considerations when public servants are appointed.

Steenhuisen said Ramaphosa headed the ANC's deployment committee during the worst years of state capture, from 2013 to 2018.

"He directly oversaw the deployment of compromised individuals such as Brian Molefe, Shaun Abrahams, Arthur Fraser, Lucky Montana, Hlaudi Motsoeneng, Dudu Myeni, and Busisiwe Mkhwebane," Steenhuisen said.

He said some of those implicated in state capture, like Faith Muthambi, were still in Parliament and heading up portfolio committees. Ramaphosa should account for those too, he said.

Prior to the sitting, a group of Cope supporters, led by former MP Dennis Bloem, staged a picket outside the building – which was surrounded by heavy security.

