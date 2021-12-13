President Cyril Ramaphosa tests positive for Covid-19, in self-isolation

President Cyril Ramaphosa tested positive for Covid-19.

President Cyril Ramaphosa tested positive for Covid-19, the Presidency confirmed on Sunday night.

According to the Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele, the president started feeling ill after he left a state memorial service held in honour of former deputy president FW de Klerk in Cape Town earlier on Sunday.

Gungubele added that there was strict compliance with regulations pertaining to hand hygiene, the wearing of face masks and social distancing during the proceedings.

Ramaphosa is receiving treatment for mild Covid-19 symptoms.

"The president is in good spirits but is being monitored by the South African Military Health Service of the South African National Defence Force," Gungubele said.

He added that the president was fully vaccinated. He is in self-isolation in Cape Town and has delegated all responsibilities to Deputy President David Mabuza for the next week.

"On his recent visit to four West African states, President Ramaphosa and the South African delegation were tested for Covid-19 in all countries."

The president and the delegation returned to South Africa from the Republic of Senegal on Wednesday, 8 December 2021, after obtaining negative test results.

The president also tested negative on his return to Johannesburg on 8 December.

"President Ramaphosa says his own infection serves as a caution to all people in the country to be vaccinated and remain vigilant against exposure," Gungubele added.

He advised that people who had contact with the president on Sunday to look out for symptoms or to have themselves tested.

