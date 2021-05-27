29m ago

President Cyril Ramaphosa to brief the nation on Covid-19 third wave 'soon'

Jan Gerber
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation soon, according to acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.
  • Cabinet discussed measures to protect South Africans from a third wave of infections.
  • It encouraged people over the age of 60 to register for the vaccination programme.

"There will be a family meeting soon," acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has announced at a post-Cabinet briefing as the number of Covid-19 infections and the death toll continue to rise.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

However, the measures President Cyril Ramaphosa are expected to announce are still considered private and are not for public consumption.

Earlier this week, News24 reported that Level 2 lockdown restrictions could be reimposed after members of the Covid-19 Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) warned that stricter measures were necessary to stem the tide of the third wave of infections.

On Thursday, Ntshavheni briefed the media on the previous day's Cabinet meeting.

"We are all noticing the numbers as they are going up, in terms of infections, and people are starting to notice an uptick in terms of deaths.

"We are, as Cabinet, discussing and consulting on the measures to be put in place to ensure we protect South Africans, and a decision will be taken soon, after the consultations, and we'll announce the date at which the president will hold the family meeting," Ntshavheni said.

"That we can confirm to South Africans: There will be a family meeting soon."

According to a statement, Cabinet is pleased that Phase 2 of South Africa's vaccine rollout programme has started smoothly and that thousands of eligible people have been vaccinated.

"All vaccination sites across the country are ready to assist those who have been allocated a vaccination slot. Cabinet reminds everyone visiting the vaccination sites to adhere to the strict health protocols of wearing a mask, sanitising and social distancing to protect themselves and others," read the statement which Ntshavheni delivered.

These sites can be found here.

"As we edge closer to achieving universal health coverage, Cabinet is encouraged that over two million people have already registered on the Covid-19 Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS)," she said.

Tap here for the EVDS.

"To ensure that no one is left behind, a number of platforms are available for people to register. Cabinet calls on all those who are 60 years and older to register on the EVDS. Family members and friends of persons who are 60 years and older are urged to encourage and help them to register."

People can use WhatsApp to register by sending 'Register' to 0600 123 456, or via SMS by dialling *134*832*ID number#. This service is free on all South African mobile networks. People can also register by calling the toll-free hotline 0800 029 999.

"Cabinet further reminded all South Africans of the imminent third wave and reiterated the importance of preventing the transmission of Covid-19 by strictly adhering to the non-pharmaceutical interventions of wearing a mask in public, maintaining a social distance of at least 1.5 metres, and frequently washing hands with soap and water or using a 70% alcohol-based sanitiser."

