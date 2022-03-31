35m ago

President Cyril Ramaphosa to testify at SAHRC hearing into July unrest

Nicole McCain
President Cyril Ramaphosa. (GCIS)
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to give evidence at the South African Human Rights Commission hearing into the July unrest.
  • He is expected to testify on his "responsibility as the head of state".
  • Several senior government officials have already given evidence.

The Presidency has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa will give evidence at the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) hearing into the July 2021 unrest in parts of the country.

Ramaphosa is expected to appear on Friday. He will testify about his "responsibility as the head of state", the Presidency said.

The SAHRC launched the hearing to uncover the causes of the unrest as well as its impact on human rights.

The almost two-week-long civil unrest, which was concentrated in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, left more than 300 people dead and caused infrastructure damage to the tune of billions.

The economy also bled an estimated R50 billion from the looting and destruction of properties.

The SAHRC has heard five weeks of oral evidence from members of the public, government officials, civic organisations and private entities.

The first leg of the hearing began on 15 November 2021 in KwaZulu-Natal and lasted three weeks. The second was held in Gauteng from 21 February to 4 March.

Several senior state officials have already testified, including National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole, Gauteng police commissioner General Elias Mawela, Gauteng Premier David Makhura and KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala.

Friday's hearing will take place in Sandton, Johannesburg.


