President Cyril Ramaphosa wishes Zweli Mkhize and his wife a speedy recovery

Ramaphosa called on South Africans to remain careful, to keep safe and help the country avoid a second wave of the pandemic.

President Cyril Ramaphosa wished Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and his wife Dr May Mkhize a speedy recovery after they tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.

"Khabazela, I wish you and your wife, Dr May Mkhize a safe, restful and speedy recovery from Covid-19," said Ramaphosa.

Mkhize announced on Sunday that he and his wife were tested after he started showing mild symptoms.

He said he would use the quarantine period to rest and recharge because the task to improve the health service of the country and the lives of people post-Covid-19, remained of paramount importance.

Ramaphosa wished the Mkhizes a safe and restful recovery and called on all South Africans to remain careful and do all they needed to do to keep safe and to help the country avoid a second wave of the pandemic.

ANC Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina also wished the Mkhizes a speedy recovery, saying that their prayers are with the Mkhize family.

"On behalf of the ANC Caucus in Parliament, which is in the middle of its Caucus Lekgotla, may I wish our quintessential Number.1 Thee Health Worker Khabazela and his spouse Dr May Mkhize; a speedy recovery", Majodina said.

"Please recharge your batteries Khabazela family and we know you will triumph."

