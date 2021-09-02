1h ago

add bookmark

Presidential address does not seem imminent as Cabinet extends national state of disaster

accreditation
Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mondli Gungubele.
Mondli Gungubele.
Gallo Images
  • Cabinet has extended the national state of disaster to 15 October.
  • A presidential address on Covid-19 lockdown regulations does not seem imminent.
  • Cabinet is looking into the possibility of vaccine passports.

Cabinet extended the national state of disaster to 15 October, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele announced at a post-Cabinet briefing on Thursday.

This means that the current lockdown regulations remain in place. A presidential address on regulation changes does not seem imminent.

He said:

Lockdown, whether it is going to be eased or not...depends a lot on the rate of infection. And secondly, it also depends on the degree to which our facilities are coping, and thirdly, of course, mainly, it depends on us sticking to non-pharmaceutical protocol measures.

Gungubele explained that an address from President Cyril Ramaphosa depends on what comes out of a National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) meeting. New announcements determine whether such an address takes place. At the moment, there is nothing new to announce.

The minister said the Department of Health told Cabinet about the progress of the Covid-19 vaccination rollout programme, which included epidemiology and surveillance.

"Cabinet noted the decline in new infections, as well as hospital admissions and reported death cases."

'Non-pharmaceutical health protocols'

"Cabinet, however, noted the increase in infection reproduction rates. The Department of Health assured Cabinet that more work is being done to understand and contain the reported school cluster outbreaks, particularly in the Eastern Cape."

An appeal has been made to parents, pupils and school governing bodies to ensure strict adherence to protocols, such as the wearing of masks, ventilation, social distancing and hand washing.

"Strict adherence to the non-pharmaceutical health protocols remains the most effective defence against the spread of the virus," Gungubele pointed out.

READ | Discovery orders staff to get vaccinated

He revealed that more than 12 568 525 doses of Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in the country by Tuesday.

"The increased number of vaccination sites, and extended vaccination days and the provision of free transport by provinces, will result in a significant increase in the number of people who will be fully vaccinated."

He said: 

Cabinet encourages unvaccinated people in our country, especially adults and those at high risk of developing severe illness, to vaccinate as quickly as possible. Vaccines hold good benefits for our health as they prevent serious illness, hospitalisation and death. Let us fight the virus together by spreading verified information about vaccines provided by the Department of Health and World Health Organisation.

In response to a question about vaccine passports, Gungubele said Ramaphosa instructed Cabinet to look at all possibilities to allow more activities to occur. Vaccine passports are one of the "innovative ideas attended to".

If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
parliamentmondli gungubelehealthlockdowncoronavirus
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should schools drop Life orientation from high school to save the 2021 academic year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Definitely, let's remove another elective subject too
26% - 1159 votes
Yes, it's not a necessary subject at this stage of the pandemic
42% - 1843 votes
No, students need to learn these skills somewhere
31% - 1372 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence

28 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.32
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
19.75
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
16.98
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.60
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.6%
Gold
1,812.55
-0.1%
Silver
24.05
-0.4%
Palladium
2,421.00
-1.1%
Platinum
1,006.00
+0.2%
Brent Crude
71.59
-0.1%
Top 40
60,199
-0.7%
All Share
66,501
-0.7%
Resource 10
63,023
-1.2%
Industrial 25
84,444
-0.4%
Financial 15
14,388
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | All aboard! Meet the Soweto canoe club helping youth overcome their...

9h ago

FEEL GOOD | All aboard! Meet the Soweto canoe club helping youth overcome their fear of water
FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip

14 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip
FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus

11 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo