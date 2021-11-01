Presiding officer caught stuffing ballot box in eThekwini testament to voting process' safeguards - IEC

The IEC was satisfied that voting got off to a "smooth and timely" start.



Problems were experienced at fewer than 1% of voting stations.

The IEC was also pleased that the weather in most parts of the country was fair to mild.

The arrest of a presiding officer in eThekwini for allegedly stuffing marked ballots into a ballot box, is a "testament to the built-in safeguards of the voting process", the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) said on Monday.



The IEC said it was also satisfied that voting got off to a "smooth and timely" start at most voting stations on Monday.

"The vast majority of the country's 23 148 voting stations reported being open on time at 7am, and that voting was flowing smoothly," the IEC said in a statement.

"The electoral commission is particularly encouraged that many voting stations reported strong turnouts from early in the day with many voters already waiting to vote before the 7am opening."

The IEC said delays were experienced at fewer than 1% of all voting stations due to various reasons, including tents being blown away by strong winds and voting materials arriving late.

READ | Elections 2021: Glitches at polling stations as voting begins

"The commission reports that a presiding officer in the eThekwini metro was arrested after allegedly stuffing marked ballots into a ballot box. The matter is now in the hands of the South African police. This incident, which did not affect voting, is a testament to the in-built safeguards in the voting process that also include an active role for party and independent candidate agents," said the statement.

The IEC was pleased that the weather was reported to be relatively good and mild in most parts of the country and had not adversely affected voting early in the day.

Voting is scheduled to continue until 21:00.

READ MORE | Voter turnout the deciding factor as SA goes to the polls

People who were at the voting station or in a queue at 21:00 would be allowed to vote.

The IEC reminded voters that they must vote only where they had registered.

They can check their voting station details by dialling *120*432# or SMS their ID to 32810. The contact centre on 0800 11 8000 is also open until 21:00.

Voters must have their ID documents with them and were reminded that each ballot paper must be stamped on the reverse.

Voters were also reminded that taking a photograph or selfie of their marked ballot paper was prohibited. This was to protect the integrity of their vote.

"The electoral commission would also like to remind all employers - especially those in the agriculture, retail, transport, mining and other sectors - that today has been declared a public holiday in order to allow all South Africans the opportunity to vote."

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

