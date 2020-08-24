Pressure mounting on Gauteng hospital beds after alcohol ban was lifted

Pressure is mounting on Gauteng hospitals following the lift of the ban on the sale of alcohol.

The Department of Health said the effect of trauma cases is that beds that could be used for other services including Covid-19 are being taken up by alcohol-related cases.

Government urges the people of Gauteng to act responsibly during the Level 2 lockdown.

Last month the provincial Coronavirus Command Council reported that there were 8 301 beds available for Covid-19 patients, and that a total of 1 575 beds including 900 intensive care unit beds would be ready by end of July.

By 29 July, 5 476 Covid-19 patients were admitted in hospitals and 1 889 were in ICU, while 3 587 were admitted in general wards.

In a statement on Monday, following the move to Level 2 lockdown, the Gauteng Department of Health said the correlation between alcohol consumption and the number of emergency cases presenting at public hospitals was undeniable and putting pressure on the health system.

"The admission for emergency cases decreased during April, May, and July this year compared to last year. This can be attributed to lockdown and [the] ban on [the] sale of alcohol. The number of emergency room admissions increased in June, but decreased again in July after the ban," department spokesperson Kwara Kekana said.

"The department urges the people of Gauteng to act responsibly during the Level 2 lockdown that has seen the lifting of the ban on sale of alcohol."

Kekana said the direct effect of trauma cases is that a bed that could have been used for other services including treating Covid-19 cases would be taken up by alcohol-related cases.

"It should be noted, however, that not all trauma cases require a bed or overnight admission and the length of stay varies case by case.

"By a way of comparison the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto had 2 797 emergency cases for period covering April and May in 2020, which is less than 5 163 cases for the same period in 2019.

"The same applies to Tembisa Tertiary Hospital which had 5 540 cases for April and May this year compared to 8 803 for the same period in 2019," Kekana said.