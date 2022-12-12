1h ago

add bookmark

Pretoria biker arrested after man allegedly racially abused, assaulted

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Saps arrested a suspect linked to an assault incident in Pretoria.
Saps arrested a suspect linked to an assault incident in Pretoria.
Esa Alexander, Gallo Images, The Times
  • The police have arrested a suspect linked to an assault incident in Pretoria in the early hours of Sunday.
  • Part of the incident was caught on video.
  • An internal investigation has also been launched by the police following allegations that responding officers did nothing.

The police have arrested a 42-year-old man for assault, malicious damage to property and crimen injuria after he and a second suspect accosted a 30-year-old man at the Willow Way shopping centre in Pretoria during the early hours of Sunday.

They said they received a complaint of assault and responded to the scene just after midnight.

"Upon arrival, they found the victim, a 30-year-old man, and two suspects on the scene allegedly still continuing with their act of criminality," police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said.

"Since the victim was unable to give a formal statement, he arranged with the police to come to the police station later that day to give a statement.

"The police also arranged for the victim's brother to come fetch him. Other supporting statements and the necessary video footage were collected and registered as evidence."

After receiving the statement later in the day, the police said they managed to trace one of the suspects and arrested him.

The other suspect is still at large.

READ | SAHRC to investigate voice note by woman who wants black people 'banned', not pit bulls

A video of part of the incident has since surfaced.  

While the video is dark and the suspects or victim cannot be clearly seen in it, the audio reveals part of the story.

A VW Polo with its right door open in the parking lot is visible in the video.

Loud thuds and bangs can be heard as a suspect, speaking Afrikaans is heard shouting, "break that f**king car, break it", while the victim, also speaking Afrikaans, can be heard pleading with them.

The victim said:

Please don't do it, please don't do it.

The suspect can be heard shouting more expletives at the victim, calling him a h****t, which is a derogatory term for coloured people.

The victim keeps pleading with the suspects, shouting he did not do anything and that he did not mean it, although no context is provided as to what he did not mean to either do or say.

At one point in the video, a shattered side window can be seen.

Nearer to the end of the video, one of the suspects can be seen in front on the Polo while the second man is on the left.

The police said both suspects were wearing biker gang attire but did not comment on which gang it was.

Meanwhile, Gauteng police commissioner General Elias Mawela has instructed an internal investigation be conducted after allegations surfaced that the police officers, who attended the scene, failed to act.

"A recorded mobile video of the incident has since surfaced on social media and the provincial commissioner would like to assure the public that the case is receiving the necessary attention," Muridili said.

Mawela also condemned the incident. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pretoriagautengcrime and courtsracism
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Who do you think should accept responsibility for the dire state of Eskom’s power system?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Eskom’s current management must take the fall
4% - 364 votes
Previous bosses from Zuma years are to blame
34% - 3428 votes
Mantashe and govt have been asleep at the wheel
30% - 2980 votes
There are many culprits; it’s a complex situation
32% - 3228 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders: South Korea

09 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders: South Korea
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.49
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
21.49
-1.0%
Rand - Euro
18.49
-1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.83
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.3%
Gold
1,790.24
-0.5%
Silver
23.49
+0.1%
Palladium
1,925.50
-1.6%
Platinum
1,009.00
-1.9%
Brent Crude
76.10
-0.1%
Top 40
68,497
+0.2%
All Share
74,623
+0.1%
Resource 10
73,150
-0.2%
Industrial 25
92,959
+0.4%
Financial 15
15,435
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Another feather in his cap! 11-year-old Durban author raises funds to save seabirds

10 Dec

Another feather in his cap! 11-year-old Durban author raises funds to save seabirds
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home...

06 Dec

More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home into a Christmas beacon
High School science wizkid from Cape Town wins gold at Turkey international...

06 Dec

High School science wizkid from Cape Town wins gold at Turkey international science fair
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Two ways businesses can embrace climate uncertainty

08 Dec

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Two ways businesses can embrace climate uncertainty
Short-term insurance: Here are the best options to protect your home or car

4h ago

Short-term insurance: Here are the best options to protect your home or car
WATCH | What if you could save for a deposit for a car by ditching takeaways?

07 Dec

WATCH | What if you could save for a deposit for a car by ditching takeaways?
3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money

01 Dec

3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo