1h ago

add bookmark

Pretoria businessman charged with allegedly defrauding UIF Covid-19 TERS of R15m

Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Specialised Commercial Crimes Court
Specialised Commercial Crimes Court
PHOTO: Joseph Chirume, GroundUp

A Pretoria businessman was arrested after allegedly being caught red-handed bribing a labour department official and defrauding the UIF Covid-19 Temporary Employee/Employer Relief Scheme (TERS) of R15 million. 

Thabo Simbini, 29, appeared in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on corruption charges on Monday.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Simbini was arrested in an undercover operation carried out by the Hawks. 

"Impossible Solutions, a company owned by Simbini, is alleged to have made fraudulent claims from the UIF Covid-19 TERS on behalf of people that were not in their employment. It is believed the company has already received R15 million," said NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema. 

The matter was postponed to 18 November for the State to register a fraud docket against Simbini, who remains in custody.  

Ngwema said investigations are ongoing and the State is likely to oppose bail.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Durban Solid Waste tender: City manager's bail conditions amended after virtual meeting 'violation'
Establishment of state capture inquiry was 'politically motivated' - Jacob Zuma's lawyer
State capture inquiry: Zuma will 'exercise right to say nothing' if Zondo doesn't recuse himself
Read more on:
pretoriagautengcoronaviruscorruptioncourtsfraud
Lottery
1 player wins R300 000 Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When planning for the Black Friday sales do you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Save, research and plan ahead, preparing to make the most of it?
7% - 400 votes
Wait and see what looks like a good deal on the day?
15% - 819 votes
Have no interest in spending more money this year?
77% - 4130 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
view
ZAR/USD
15.32
(+1.13)
ZAR/GBP
20.22
(+1.34)
ZAR/EUR
18.15
(+1.13)
ZAR/AUD
11.21
(+0.76)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+1.03)
Gold
1887.20
(-0.13)
Silver
24.73
(+0.21)
Platinum
924.00
(+3.64)
Brent Crude
42.91
(-0.42)
Palladium
2313.64
(+0.40)
All Share
57267.00
(+0.15)
Top 40
52551.86
(+0.07)
Financial 15
11537.14
(+0.35)
Industrial 25
79088.98
(-1.06)
Resource 10
52381.04
(+1.71)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university

13 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo