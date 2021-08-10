Pretoria electrician plans dream wedding, honeymoon after winning R17m in Lotto

A Pretoria man has won over R17 million in the Lotto draw.

He spent R105 on the winning ticket for the draw last month.

He plans to use some of the money for their family home, a dream wedding and honeymoon.

A Pretoria man, who won more than R17 million with a Lotto ticket he bought just hours before the draw, is planning his dream wedding with his winnings.



The 47-year-old electrician came forward to claim his winnings from the PowerBall Plus draw that took place on 27 July. He spent R105 on the winning ticket, using the Quick Pick selection method. The ticket was purchased at the Super Spar, Silver Oaks Crossing Centre, in Pretoria.

The man said that he had checked his numbers and logged onto the National Lottery website to see how many other players had won the PowerBall Plus jackpot and, to his surprise, there was only one winner.

ALSO READ | R158m Powerball winner plans dream home and seaside trip

"I’m currently building a house for my family. I will use the winnings to complete the building and furnishing of our family home. My fiancé and I are getting married in December.

"A portion of the winnings will go towards our dream wedding and honeymoon, most probably at an exotic location, once the pandemic is over. I also plan on investing and buying shares in a telecommunications company with the balance of my winnings."

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the winner.

"A huge congratulations to our latest PowerBall multi-millionaire. We are excited that we have yet another big jackpot winner this year. Ithuba offers winners of R50 000 and above trauma counselling and extensive financial advice. The advisory services are to help our winners deal with the life-changing moments they experience and to assist our winners with their financial planning," said Mabuza.

The father of two said he was planning to ensure that his children had a good life, with access to the best opportunities.