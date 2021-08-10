29m ago

add bookmark

Pretoria electrician plans dream wedding, honeymoon after winning R17m in Lotto

accreditation
Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
PowerBall
PowerBall
News24
  • A Pretoria man has won over R17 million in the Lotto draw.
  • He spent R105 on the winning ticket for the draw last month.
  • He plans to use some of the money for their family home, a dream wedding and honeymoon.

A Pretoria man, who won more than R17 million with a Lotto ticket he bought just hours before the draw, is planning his dream wedding with his winnings. 

The 47-year-old electrician came forward to claim his winnings from the PowerBall Plus draw that took place on 27 July. He spent R105 on the winning ticket, using the Quick Pick selection method. The ticket was purchased at the Super Spar, Silver Oaks Crossing Centre, in Pretoria.

The man said that he had checked his numbers and logged onto the National Lottery website to see how many other players had won the PowerBall Plus jackpot and, to his surprise, there was only one winner. 

ALSO READ | R158m Powerball winner plans dream home and seaside trip

"I’m currently building a house for my family. I will use the winnings to complete the building and furnishing of our family home. My fiancé and I are getting married in December.

"A portion of the winnings will go towards our dream wedding and honeymoon, most probably at an exotic location, once the pandemic is over. I also plan on investing and buying shares in a telecommunications company with the balance of my winnings."

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the winner.

"A huge congratulations to our latest PowerBall multi-millionaire. We are excited that we have yet another big jackpot winner this year. Ithuba offers winners of R50 000 and above trauma counselling and extensive financial advice. The advisory services are to help our winners deal with the life-changing moments they experience and to assist our winners with their financial planning," said Mabuza.

The father of two said he was planning to ensure that his children had a good life, with access to the best opportunities. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pretorialottopowerball
Lottery
Here are the winning Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What should SA do to get more people over 35 to receive the Covid-19 vaccination?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Factual information about the safety of vaccines should be more freely available.
26% - 65 votes
Religious leaders should be more involved.
4% - 9 votes
Arrest and prosecute people who manufacture and spread false information.
25% - 64 votes
Community leaders and public figures should be vaccinated in public.
10% - 25 votes
The government should make mobile clinics available for door-to-door vaccination.
35% - 89 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
view
Rand - Dollar
14.80
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.47
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.34
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.87
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,730.59
+0.1%
Silver
23.40
-0.2%
Palladium
2,662.63
+2.1%
Platinum
1,002.03
+1.9%
Brent Crude
69.04
-2.4%
Top 40
63,541
+1.7%
All Share
69,602
+1.4%
Resource 10
69,350
+0.0%
Industrial 25
89,841
+3.5%
Financial 15
13,538
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip

1h ago

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip
FEEL GOOD | Prisoners assemble 20 wheelchairs for Eastern Cape special needs school

06 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Prisoners assemble 20 wheelchairs for Eastern Cape special needs school
FEEL GOOD | Kindness of strangers: Stellenbosch student has university debt paid off

03 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Kindness of strangers: Stellenbosch student has university debt paid off
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to...

08 Aug

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to Paris for 2024 games
Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses

4h ago

Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists

9h ago

SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists
Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008

08 Aug

Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008
Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold

07 Aug

Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold
SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in...

06 Aug

SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in our team'
Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in...

05 Aug

Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in the world'
Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again

05 Aug

Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again
SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'

05 Aug

SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'
SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final

04 Aug

SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final
Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate

04 Aug

Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate
Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final

04 Aug

Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final
Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'

03 Aug

Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'
SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'

03 Aug

SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'
Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final

03 Aug

Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final
SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo

03 Aug

SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo
Wayde van Niekerk: How a PR stunt gone wrong paved a nightmarish road to Tokyo

03 Aug

Wayde van Niekerk: How a PR stunt gone wrong paved a nightmarish road to Tokyo
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo