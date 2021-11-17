Pretoria man, 22, held for allegedly stabbing 16-year-old girlfriend to death

A 22-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed his 16-year-old girlfriend to death in Pretoria on Monday afternoon.

According to Gauteng police, the girl was heard screaming "sorry, I won't repeat that mistake again" by the man's sister.

The sister then called their mother for help.

"On arrival, they found the deceased with multiple stab wounds on the upper body lying on the floor and the suspect was not found," said Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Kay Makhubele.



The girl was declared dead at the scene.

The 22-year-old was handed over to the police by his family.