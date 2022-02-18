46m ago

Pretoria man accused of attacking his parents is one step closer to trial

Alex Mitchley
Ruan van Heerden.
Deaan Vivier
  • The criminal case of a man accused of attacking his parents is one step closer to trial. 
  • Magda van Heerden and her husband were attacked in their home in Centurion in January 2020.
  • Magda, who was stabbed more than 30 times, died two years after the attack.

The criminal case of a man accused of attacking his parents and stabbing his mother more than 30 times, is one step closer to trial. 

Ruan van Heerden, who was 18 at the time of the alleged attack, and his friend Carlson Phelps, 22, appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court this week. 

The court was asked to postpone the matter for the disclosure of the docket. After that, it is expected, a trial date will be arranged. 

News24 previously reported that Van Heerden's mother, Magda Van Heerden, was stabbed 36 times during the late-night attack and was left for dead, while her husband, Barnie- who was sleeping at the time- was also attacked at their home in Pierre van Ryneveld in 2020. Barnie was stabbed and a golf club was used to beat him repeatedly.

READ | Pretoria woman stabbed 36 times allegedly by her teenage son dies of illness two years after attack

Van Heerden and his friend allegedly stole valuables - including cellphones, cash and Barnie's bank cards - and fled in his vehicle.

The vehicle was found abandoned near Tembisa and Van Heerden was arrested a day later after allegedly using his father's bank card to pay for a 600-kilometre Uber trip to Aliwal North in the Eastern Cape.

Murder 

Van Heerden and Phelps are facing charges of attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and theft.

However, it is expected that one of the attempted murder charges will be changed to murder after Magda died nearly two years after the attack in October 2021. 

READ | Man on trial for horrific knife attack on friend's parents goes for psychiatric tests

A well-placed source said that if her death can be linked to the injuries she sustained during the attack, the State will pursue a murder charge against them.

Magda, who had Lupus, was badly injured and had extensive damage to her bowel, kidneys, and intestines. As a result, she had to undergo dialysis three times a week.

Barnie told News24 that Magda had to undergo surgery in September last year, when doctors tried to reattach her bowel. The operation was not successful, and there were complications. 

She remained hospitalised until her death. 

"My wife fought hard, but things did not get better," Barnie said at the time.

The matter has been postponed to 24 February.

