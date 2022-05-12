Pretoria man accused of attacking parents enters into plea negotiations with State

Ruan van Heerden, who stands accused of murdering his mother and attacking his father, has entered into plea negotiations with the State.

The State has revealed an agreement was reached, but the DPP still needs to confirm the sentence.

The case has been postponed for the finalisation of plea negotiations.

Ruan van Heerden, who along with his friend, is accused of attacking his parents and stabbing his mother more than 30 times, has entered into plea negotiations with the State.



Van Heerden, who was 18 at the time of the alleged attack, and his friend Carlson Phelps, 22, appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

The State placed it on record plea negotiations took place, and an agreement had been reached.

All that is still outstanding is for the sentence to be confirmed by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Details around the agreement were not disclosed in court.

Van Heerden and Phelps were initially charged with the attempted murders of Van Heerden's mother, Magda van Heerden, and his father, Barnie.

They were also charged with robbery with aggravating circumstances.

However, after Magda died nearly two years after the attack in October 2021, due to the injuries sustained during the assault, one of the attempted murder charges was changed to murder.

News24 previously reported Magda was stabbed 36 times during the late-night attack and was left for dead, while Barnie - who was sleeping at the time - was also attacked at their home in Pierre van Ryneveld in 2020.

Barnie was stabbed, and a golf club was used to beat him repeatedly.

Van Heerden and his friend allegedly stole valuables - including cellphones, cash and Barnie's bank cards - and fled in his vehicle.

The vehicle was later found abandoned near Tembisa.

Van Heerden was arrested a day later after allegedly using his father's bank card to pay for a 600km Uber trip to Aliwal North in the Eastern Cape.

The case has been postponed to 24 May.



