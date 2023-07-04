Pretoria pupil found dead on school's rugby field

A Grade 10 girl was found dead on a rugby field at Hoërskool Garsfontein in Pretoria on Tuesday while pupils are on their mid-year break.

The school's security officers found the body, Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane said in a statement. He said it was still unclear how the body ended up at the school, especially during school holidays.

There is no indication yet of how the girl died.

"We extend our sincerest condolences to the family and the school community at large," Chiloane said in his statement.

He added that psycho-social support would be provided to the pupil's family.

The MEC is expected to visit the school on Tuesday.

News24 asked the police for comment. Their comment will be added once received.



