Pretoria residents enter second day without power, after fire at substation

Pretoria residents will be without power for a second day after a fire at a substation.

Teams worked throughout the night to attempt to restore power.

The City of Tshwane will issue a timeline for the restoration of power.

Pretoria residents have been left without power after a fire broke out at a substation in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The City of Tshwane said teams worked throughout the night to repair the damage.

However, it added that it would only be able to estimate when power was likely to be restored after testing was completed – sometime on Thursday morning.

Emergency services officials responded to the "raging fire" at the Kloofsig substation in Centurion. It was extinguished, but "extensive damage" was caused, affecting power supply to Kloofsig and Lyttelton.

"The cause of the fire has not been established yet, however investigations are under way," the City said in a statement.

On Wednesday, the City began repair work, which was completed at around midnight. Testing commenced after the repair work.

"City of Tshwane teams have made significant progress in a bid to restore power to the areas affected by the Kloofsig power outage," the City said.

"Testing is crucial to identify faults that may hamper power restoration. Teams have been hard at work to ensure that power is restored to the consumers as soon as practically possible."

The City said it would advise residents about the timeline for the restoration of power on Thursday.

