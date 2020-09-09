Pretoria robber scores victory after supreme court rules his 15-year sentence was too harsh

A man who took part in the robbery of a Mamelodi family in 2013 is a free man after the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) amended his conviction and slashed his sentence this week, finding that his initial conviction was wrong.

The SCA found that Moshidi Leshilo was not the joint possessor of the firearm used in the crime.

In a judgment penned by Judge Caroline Nicholls, which was delivered this week, Leshilo's 15-year sentence was reduced to five years.

The five-year sentence was antedated to 11 June 2014.

According to court papers, the complainant in the case – a Mr Mahlangu and his partner Ms Maraba – owned an informal spaza shop at their home in Mamelodi East.

In August 2013, they left R1 700 in cash on their table and in the early hours of the next morning, two men broke into their house while they and their child were asleep.

Leshilo's co-perpetrator entered the house before him, carrying a firearm.

Gunshot

A scuffle over the firearm ensued between him and Mahlangu and in the process, a gunshot went off and the robber fled.

Leshilo then entered the house and Mahlangu pointed the firearm at him.

Another scuffle ensued but Leshilo never possessed the weapon at any time.

When Leshilo tried to flee, he was apprehended by a neighbour and later handed over to the police.

The homeowner said the first intruder was Leshilo's co-accused who pointed a firearm at him, saying he recognised the man as one of the customers who bought airtime from the spaza shop from time to time. But the court found the evidence to be insufficient for the purpose of a conviction.

The Pretoria Regional Court found Leshilo guilty of housebreaking with intent to rob, robbery with aggravating circumstances, the unlawful possession of a firearm and the unlawful possession of ammunition. He was 20 years old at the time of the offence.

The regional court found him guilty on the basis that he must have known that the other intruder was in possession of a firearm and therefore acted in concert with him.

But Leshilo's co-accused was acquitted of all counts on the basis that the State had not proven his identity as one of the perpetrators beyond reasonable doubt.

No case for possession proven

On appeal, Nicholls said it was not disputed that Leshilo gained entry to the premises by removing a piece of corrugated iron from the structure, with the intention of committing a criminal act.

However, the judge said the only issue for determination by the SCA was whether Leshilo should have been found guilty of possession of an unlawful firearm and ammunition.

"Accused persons are frequently convicted of robbery with aggravating circumstances on the basis of common purpose, even if their role is relatively minor," the judge said.

