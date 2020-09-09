11m ago

Pretoria robber scores victory after supreme court rules his 15-year sentence was too harsh

Jeanette Chabalala
The Supreme Court of Appeals has lowered a Pretoria man's jail sentence. (iStock)
  • A man who was sentenced to 15 years in connection with a house robbery has had his sentenced reduced to five years.  
  • The Supreme Court of Appeal gave the judgment this week.
  • The five-year sentence was backdated to 11 June 2014. 

A man who took part in the robbery of a Mamelodi family in 2013 is a free man after the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) amended his conviction and slashed his sentence this week, finding that his initial conviction was wrong.

The SCA found that Moshidi Leshilo was not the joint possessor of the firearm used in the crime. 

In a judgment penned by Judge Caroline Nicholls, which was delivered this week, Leshilo's 15-year sentence was reduced to five years. 

The five-year sentence was antedated to 11 June 2014.

According to court papers, the complainant in the case – a Mr Mahlangu and his partner Ms Maraba – owned an informal spaza shop at their home in Mamelodi East.

In August 2013, they left R1 700 in cash on their table and in the early hours of the next morning, two men broke into their house while they and their child were asleep.

Leshilo's co-perpetrator entered the house before him, carrying a firearm.

Gunshot

A scuffle over the firearm ensued between him and Mahlangu and in the process, a gunshot went off and the robber fled.

Leshilo then entered the house and Mahlangu pointed the firearm at him.

Another scuffle ensued but Leshilo never possessed the weapon at any time.

When Leshilo tried to flee, he was apprehended by a neighbour and later handed over to the police. 

The homeowner said the first intruder was Leshilo's co-accused who pointed a firearm at him, saying he recognised the man as one of the customers who bought airtime from the spaza shop from time to time. But the court found the evidence to be insufficient for the purpose of a conviction.

The Pretoria Regional Court found Leshilo guilty of housebreaking with intent to rob, robbery with aggravating circumstances, the unlawful possession of a firearm and the unlawful possession of ammunition. He was 20 years old at the time of the offence.

The regional court found him guilty on the basis that he must have known that the other intruder was in possession of a firearm and therefore acted in concert with him. 

But Leshilo's co-accused was acquitted of all counts on the basis that the State had not proven his identity as one of the perpetrators beyond reasonable doubt.

No case for possession proven

On appeal, Nicholls said it was not disputed that Leshilo gained entry to the premises by removing a piece of corrugated iron from the structure, with the intention of committing a criminal act.

However, the judge said the only issue for determination by the SCA was whether Leshilo should have been found guilty of possession of an unlawful firearm and ammunition.

"Accused persons are frequently convicted of robbery with aggravating circumstances on the basis of common purpose, even if their role is relatively minor," the judge said. 

"Even accepting that the appellant knew that his co-perpetrator possessed the firearm and knew that he would use it in the execution of a common purpose to commit the housebreaking, he cannot be considered a joint possessor, on the principles set out in the cases [quoted in the judgment] above.

"Knowledge of the firearm, and even acquiescence to its use for fulfilling the common purpose of robbery, is insufficient to establish guilt as a joint possessor. There is no evidence from which it can be said that the only reasonable inference to be drawn is that [Leshilo] intended to possess the firearm jointly with the physical possessor."

Nicholas also said the incident must have been a terrifying ordeal for the couple to wake up in the early hours of the morning with a gun pointed to their heads.

"Their child was present. It was only due to Mr Mahlangu's quick thinking that the intruders were disarmed," Nicholls said.

"Their takings from the spaza shop were never returned. Home invasions, especially where a firearm is used are to be decried in the strongest terms. They inevitably have profound psychological effects and cause feelings of extreme vulnerability. All South Africans are entitled to feel safe in the sanctity of their homes. This is a basic human right whether one's home is a corrugated iron structure, like that of Mr Mahlangu and Ms Maraba, or a palatial mansion."

- Additional reporting by Azarrah Karrim

No bail for teen who allegedly killed parents, dragged bodies behind a moving car
Ex-Rhodes student Yolanda Dyanti challenges ruling that upheld her lifetime exclusion
EFF protests: Clicks to close all stores on Wednesday to provide counselling and support to staff
