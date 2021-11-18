Pretoria schoolgirls kidnapped, drugged and forced to steal devices from their homes

The two girls were walking to a local clinic on Tuesday when two unknown men pounced on them.

The men drugged the girls and drove them to their homes to steal devices.

According to the Gauteng education department, the girls managed to escape in a disorientated state.

Police in Pretoria are investigating the abduction of two girls who were allegedly drugged and forced to steal devices from their homes by unknown men on Tuesday.

The two girls - aged 15 and 16 - are in Grade 10 at Hoërskool Straatpresident C R Swart in Waverley.

Gauteng education department spokesperson, Steve Mabona, said the girls were on their way to a local clinic on Tuesday afternoon when two unknown men driving a Mini Cooper pounced on them and forced them inside the vehicle.

Mabona said the suspects allegedly drugged the girls and drove them to their homes where they forced them to steal laptops and cellphones.

Mabona said the men drove to Mams Mall with the girls and sent them to one of the shops and that's when they managed to escape even though they were disorientated.

"Due to the deranged state they were in and not knowing where they were, the girls ended up sleeping in a secluded area in the outskirts of the township.

"Subsequently, the girls sobered up the following morning (Wednesday) and were assisted by residents in the area to find their way home," Mabona said.

Mabona added that the matter was reported to the police for investigation and the girls were due to undergo a psychological and medical examination for trauma following the incident.

He also said the department on Wednesday also learnt that another pupil from the school had been missing for two weeks.

The Grade 8 girl reportedly went missing on 3 November.

"This was reported by her mother who was contacted by the school on Monday, 8 November 2021, asking about the learner's absenteeism.

"The mother informed the school that her daughter allegedly left, saying she will be visiting a friend and has never returned home since," Mabona said.

He said the matter was also reported to police and investigations in this matter were also underway.

On Wednesday, a Grade 5 pupil was also allegedly kidnapped outside EP Bauman School in Mayfair, Johannesburg.

The incident at the school happened in the morning while the girl was waiting to be sanitised and screened outside the school gate, News24 reported.

The perpetrators were reportedly driving a new-shaped silver/white Toyota Yaris with the registration number JS 62 CS GP.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has called for the safe return of missing pupils.

"We welcome the safe return of the two Grade 10 girl learners from Mamelodi East and we commit to providing them with all the support they need after the harrowing incident.

"We also strongly remain hopeful for the safe return of the other learners who sadly went missing this month," Lesufi said.

Three weeks ago, the Moti brothers, Zia, 15, Zayyad, 11, Alaan, 13, and Zidan, 7, were kidnapped in Polokwane.

News24 reported the boys were on their way to the Curro Heuwelkruin private school along the R37 near the N1 bypass when seven armed men blocked the vehicle they were travelling in and fired shots.

The men were in two cars - a black Mercedes-Benz and a white Kia Sorento.

The brothers returned home safely last week after their family received a phone call to collect them at a home in Vuwani.