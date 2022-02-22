43m ago

add bookmark

Pretoria woman accused of killing lover on Valentine's Day over a cigarette granted bail

accreditation
Alfonso Nqunjana
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Pretoria Magistrate's Court.
The Pretoria Magistrate's Court.
Gallo Images / Sowetan / Tsheko Kabasia
  • Natasha Beyers was granted R3 000 bail after allegedly stabbing her lover on Valentine's Day.
  • Beyers admitted to allegedly stabbing her lover after an altercation ensued over a cigarette.
  • The deceased is also the father of Beyers' son.

A Pretoria woman who allegedly stabbed the father of her seven-year-old son to death on Valentine's Day, has been granted R3 000 bail.

Natasha Beyers, 31, appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Monday where she was granted bail.

The incident was alleged to have stemmed from a heated argument between the two over a cigarette.

Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said allegations were that during the argument, the deceased, Arthur Dobson, 45, assaulted Beyers.

Beyers was alleged to have stabbed Dobson in retaliation.

"Dobson ended up locking Beyers inside the house and drove off. Whilst driving past Fred Nicholson and Lamber streets, he became unconscious, lost control [of the vehicle] and collided with a tree," said Mahanjana.

Paramedics rushed to the scene, but Dobson was already dead by the time they got to him.

READ | KZN man accused of killing former lover’s partner

"The police traced the home the deceased shared with Beyers. Upon their arrival, found Beyers locked inside the house and [she] informed them the deceased had taken the key.

"The police found the key inside the car and informed Beyers of the deceased's passing. After inquiring about what had happened, Beyers admitted to stabbing the deceased and pointed the police to where the incident took place and the weapon used. Beyers was arrested on the scene."

In court, Beyers' lawyer read out an affidavit in which she admitted to stabbing the deceased and asked to be released on bail. 

Prosecutor Nkhangweleni Phanuel Mudavhi told the court the State had a strong case against Beyers and that it would not be in the best interests of justice that she be released on bail.

Mudavhi also stated that Beyers had two previous convictions for theft and perjury.

"Having been found guilty of perjury before, what evidence does the court have that she will be honest and abide by her bail conditions? Secondly, since there is evidence that the accused is using drugs, chances are, she might commit a schedule one offence. It is our submission that bail is denied."   

However, the magistrate granted Beyers R3 000 bail and said she was not a flight risk and it was unlikely that she would evade trial.

The matter was postponed to 24 March for further investigations.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pretoriagautengcrimecourts
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is it time for school uniforms to be banished?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, restrictive and outdated, they're no longer necessary
12% - 1000 votes
Maybe, but uniforms take pressure off children and families
25% - 2044 votes
No, but they could be made to be more generic
62% - 5021 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.14
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.49
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
17.17
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.91
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.6%
Gold
1,899.44
-0.3%
Silver
24.08
+0.5%
Palladium
2,389.50
+0.1%
Platinum
1,085.50
+0.5%
Brent Crude
95.39
+1.9%
Top 40
68,678
-0.3%
All Share
75,286
-0.3%
Resource 10
79,856
+1.0%
Industrial 25
88,530
-1.0%
Financial 15
15,816
-1.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his...

13 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his near-drowning
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

07 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo