Pretoria woman accused of killing lover on Valentine's Day over a cigarette granted bail

Natasha Beyers was granted R3 000 bail after allegedly stabbing her lover on Valentine's Day.

Beyers admitted to allegedly stabbing her lover after an altercation ensued over a cigarette.

The deceased is also the father of Beyers' son.

A Pretoria woman who allegedly stabbed the father of her seven-year-old son to death on Valentine's Day, has been granted R3 000 bail.

Natasha Beyers, 31, appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Monday where she was granted bail.

The incident was alleged to have stemmed from a heated argument between the two over a cigarette.

Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said allegations were that during the argument, the deceased, Arthur Dobson, 45, assaulted Beyers.

Beyers was alleged to have stabbed Dobson in retaliation.

"Dobson ended up locking Beyers inside the house and drove off. Whilst driving past Fred Nicholson and Lamber streets, he became unconscious, lost control [of the vehicle] and collided with a tree," said Mahanjana.

Paramedics rushed to the scene, but Dobson was already dead by the time they got to him.

"The police traced the home the deceased shared with Beyers. Upon their arrival, found Beyers locked inside the house and [she] informed them the deceased had taken the key.

"The police found the key inside the car and informed Beyers of the deceased's passing. After inquiring about what had happened, Beyers admitted to stabbing the deceased and pointed the police to where the incident took place and the weapon used. Beyers was arrested on the scene."

In court, Beyers' lawyer read out an affidavit in which she admitted to stabbing the deceased and asked to be released on bail.

Prosecutor Nkhangweleni Phanuel Mudavhi told the court the State had a strong case against Beyers and that it would not be in the best interests of justice that she be released on bail.

Mudavhi also stated that Beyers had two previous convictions for theft and perjury.

"Having been found guilty of perjury before, what evidence does the court have that she will be honest and abide by her bail conditions? Secondly, since there is evidence that the accused is using drugs, chances are, she might commit a schedule one offence. It is our submission that bail is denied."

However, the magistrate granted Beyers R3 000 bail and said she was not a flight risk and it was unlikely that she would evade trial.

The matter was postponed to 24 March for further investigations.

