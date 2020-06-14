Pretoria woman killed in yet another incident of gender-based violence

A 42-year-old Pretoria woman was murdered in another incident of gender-based violence on Sunday morning.

Gauteng police are on the hunt for a man known to the woman, who was also the last person she was in contact with prior to her death.

The motive behind the murder is not yet known.

Gauteng Police are on the hunt for a suspect after a woman was murdered in what is believed to be another incident of the gender-based violence that continues to rock the country.

The woman was allegedly stabbed and left in an outside room on Sunday morning in Eersterust, Tshwane.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that this morning the boyfriend asked for transport money from [a] family member, alleging that he got a new job somewhere since he was unemployed," spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said in a statement on Sunday.

Police have asked the man, whose name is known to them, to come forward as he was the last person to be in contact with the 42-year-old woman prior to her death.

Motive

Provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela has condemned the killings of women in the province in the strongest terms, calling upon all members of communities, activists and NGOs to raise awareness, and assist in the fight against gender-based violence and its manifestations.

"Police are appealing to any member of the public, who might have witnessed the incident or has information that can help in the investigation and lead to the arrest of the suspect, to please contact the nearest police station," Makhubele concluded.

The country has been reeling following a spate of murders involving women and children in recent days.

Last weekend, Naledi Phangindawo, 25, was stabbed to death in Mossel Bay after she was attacked with a knife and an axe.

On Monday, the body of Tshegofatso Pule was found stabbed and hanged from a tree in a veld in Roodepoort. She was eight months pregnant when she was murdered.

On Friday evening, a suspect, linked to the murder of a woman whose body was dumped under a tree in an open veld in Dobsonville Extension 3, Gauteng, was arrested. He will appear in court on Monday.

Another man is expected in the Belhar Magistrate's Court on Monday in connection with the murders of Altecia Kortjie and her daughter, Raynecia, after their bodies were found in a Belhar house on Friday.