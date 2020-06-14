5m ago

add bookmark

Pretoria woman killed in yet another incident of gender-based violence

Canny Maphanga
A woman died in what is believed to be another case of gender-based violence
A woman died in what is believed to be another case of gender-based violence
André Damons
  • A 42-year-old Pretoria woman was murdered in another incident of gender-based violence on Sunday morning.
  • Gauteng police are on the hunt for a man known to the woman, who was also the last person she was in contact with prior to her death.
  • The motive behind the murder is not yet known.

Gauteng Police are on the hunt for a suspect after a woman was murdered in what is believed to be another incident of the gender-based violence that continues to rock the country.

The woman was allegedly stabbed and left in an outside room on Sunday morning in Eersterust, Tshwane.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that this morning the boyfriend asked for transport money from [a] family member, alleging that he got a new job somewhere since he was unemployed," spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said in a statement on Sunday.

Police have asked the man, whose name is known to them, to come forward as he was the last person to be in contact with the 42-year-old woman prior to her death.

Motive

Provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela has condemned the killings of women in the province in the strongest terms, calling upon all members of communities, activists and NGOs to raise awareness, and assist in the fight against gender-based violence and its manifestations.

The motive behind the murder is not yet known.

"Police are appealing to any member of the public, who might have witnessed the incident or has information that can help in the investigation and lead to the arrest of the suspect, to please contact the nearest police station," Makhubele concluded.

READ | Surge in gender-based violence during lockdown Level 3, says Ramaphosa

The country has been reeling following a spate of murders involving women and children in recent days. 

Last weekend, Naledi Phangindawo, 25, was stabbed to death in Mossel Bay after she was attacked with a knife and an axe.

On Monday, the body of Tshegofatso Pule was found stabbed and hanged from a tree in a veld in Roodepoort. She was eight months pregnant when she was murdered.

On Friday evening, a suspect, linked to the murder of a woman whose body was dumped under a tree in an open veld in Dobsonville Extension 3, Gauteng, was arrested. He will appear in court on Monday. 

Another man is expected in the Belhar Magistrate's Court on Monday in connection with the murders of  Altecia Kortjie and her daughter, Raynecia, after their bodies were found in a Belhar house on Friday. 

Related Links
Over 1 400 GBV, domestic abuse cases opened in Gauteng during Level 5 lockdown
GBV during lockdown: South African men have declared war on women, says Ramaphosa
Lockdown: Gender-based violence call centre receives 120 000 calls in 3 weeks
Read more on:
pretoriacrimegender based violence
Lottery
One person bags R246k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What sport are you most looking forward to seeing return to action?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 8212 votes
Cricket
12% - 2416 votes
Soccer
24% - 4664 votes
Golf
7% - 1376 votes
Other
16% - 3095 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.87
(-0.95)
ZAR/GBP
21.35
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
19.16
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
11.69
(-0.14)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.26)
Gold
1728.89
(+0.08)
Silver
17.45
(+0.17)
Platinum
807.50
(+0.44)
Brent Crude
39.06
(+0.26)
Palladium
1916.00
(+0.60)
All Share
53639.64
(+0.65)
Top 40
49247.69
(+0.73)
Financial 15
10775.03
(+1.10)
Industrial 25
73339.61
(+0.73)
Resource 10
49390.31
(+0.44)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20162.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo