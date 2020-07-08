1h ago

Priest shot dead at mission house in KZN

Cebelihle Mthethwa
iStock
  • Priest dies after being shot in the head near Tongaat, outside Durban, on Monday. 
  • Paramedics found the priest in a critical condition. He later died. 
  • No arrests have been made.

A 41-year-old priest died after he was shot in the head at a mission house next to an Anglican church in Hambanathi near Tongaat this week, police have confirmed.

A case of murder was opened at Tongaat police station for investigation, police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said.

"It is alleged that on 6 July at 20:20, a 41-year-old priest was at a mission house in Tongaat when he was fatally shot in the head by [an] unknown suspect," Mbhele said.

According to paramedics, when they arrived at around 20:45, they found the priest in a critical condition. 

"A full advanced life support resuscitation was initiated, however, the patient's condition had rapidly deteriorated and... sadly succumbed to his injuries," Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said.

No arrests have been made.

