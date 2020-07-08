Priest shot dead at mission house in KZN

Priest dies after being shot in the head near Tongaat, outside Durban, on Monday.

Paramedics found the priest in a critical condition. He later died.

A 41-year-old priest died after he was shot in the head at a mission house next to an Anglican church in Hambanathi near Tongaat this week, police have confirmed.

A case of murder was opened at Tongaat police station for investigation, police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said.

"It is alleged that on 6 July at 20:20, a 41-year-old priest was at a mission house in Tongaat when he was fatally shot in the head by [an] unknown suspect," Mbhele said.

According to paramedics, when they arrived at around 20:45, they found the priest in a critical condition.

"A full advanced life support resuscitation was initiated, however, the patient's condition had rapidly deteriorated and... sadly succumbed to his injuries," Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said.

