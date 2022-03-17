24m ago

Primedia asked to leave SAHRC hearings for being unable to respond to EFF's racism claims

accreditation
Tebogo Monama
Primedia has faced criticism in hearings into racism in advertising.

Misha Jordaan, Gallo Images
  • Primedia Broadcasting's representatives were sent away from SAHRC advertising hearings because they could not answer questions related to EFF testimony earlier in the week. 
  • The EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said the company's white radio stations made more money from advertising than black-owned ones that have higher listener ratings.
  • The inquiry says Primedia's CEO will be called to testify at a later date. 

Representatives of Primedia Broadcasting were asked to leave the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) hearings into racism in advertising on Thursday because they could not answer questions stemming from the EFF’s testimony into the matter.  

Earlier this week, the EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndozi’s testified that Premedia Outdoor Advertising was part of an "all-white boy's club" that made it hard for black-owned companies to make money in the billboard advertising space. 

Ndlozi also testified that 60% of all the radio ad-spend is allocated to Primedia's 702, 94.7, and KFM, plus Kagiso Media's Jacaranda FM and East Coast Radio. He said 94.7 billed three times more than KayaFM. This is despite KayaFM having a bigger audience. 

On Thursday morning, Primedia’s head of legal Tholoana Ncheke and chief financial officer Tezne Saunders took to the stand at the Inquiry into Racial Discrimination or Discrimination in Advertising. However, it was only for a short time. 

READ | SAHRC says financial constraints are hampering its work 

After giving a short opening statement on the company, the two were asked about its ownership.  

When the SAHRC’s Buang Jones asked who owned the company, Ncheke and Saunders said they did not have that information. 

Asked whether it was black or white-owned, Ncheke said "...we would have to first check the shareholding percentage, we would not be able to say that factually whether it is a black-owned or white company".

Jones said he was asking for the information following Ndlozi’s testimony.  

He said:

I just needed clarity because there are a number of questions that I would like to pose and some of them emerged from the EFF testimony on Monday.

Ncheke said it would be hard for them to answer the questions as they had prepared for their testimony based on the inquiry's terms of reference.  

"Our preparation was informed by the terms of reference that we have received. It would be helpful for us to have the terms of reference as the point of engagement and any additional information we would provide in a supplementary written submission," she said.  

After a short adjournment, Jones said he could not continue with Ncheke and Saunders. He insisted that they be excused from the stand and that the company CEO be called to come testify at a later stage. 

Ncheke and Saunders did not object.  

The inquiry was adjourned until noon, when the Commission of Gender Equality representatives are expected to take the stand.

