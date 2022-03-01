Primrose Hill Primary School resumes teaching after fire guts two classrooms

Teaching and learning is back on track at Primrose Hill Primary School after two classrooms burnt down on Sunday.

Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said: "Learning resumed to normal on Monday as pupils who occupied the two burnt classrooms were temporarily moved to an alternative venue at the school."

Supplied PHOTO: Supplied/City of Ekurhuleni

On 27 February, Ekurhuleni's Disaster and Emergency Management Services (DEMS) arrived at the school to find the two classrooms on fire.



Mabona said the cause of the fire was still unclear and added that police were investigating the blaze.





