Primrose Park Primary staff member shot dead near school while on her way to work

The shooting took place on Friday, before the start of the school day.

The motive is yet to be established.

The CPF said gangsters were known to "shoot at any time".

A Cape Town woman was shot dead as she drove to the school she works at on Friday morning, close to an area notorious for gang violence.

The 61-year-old was shot in Kunene Road, Primrose Park, around 100 metres from the entrance to the Primrose Park Primary School. The woman was travelling in her car when she was murdered at around 07:15.

Police spokesperson, Captain Frederick van Wyk, said crime scene experts were on the scene "combing the area for clues".

"A murder case was opened for investigation. The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation. The motive for the attack is currently unknown," said Van Wyk.

Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson Bronagh Hammond, said:

Our sincere condolences go out to the family, friends and the school community after the sad loss of one of their staff members this morning. The staff member was sadly shot on her way to school this morning while travelling in her car... The motive of the shooting is unknown.

Hammond stressed that the incident did not take place on school property.



The WCED had arranged for counselling support for pupils and staff, she said.

Manenberg Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson Vernon Visagie said shootings and specifically gang-related crime had become a "common practice" in the area.

Primrose Park neighbours Manenberg, with the school on the border of the troubled area.

He said:

They shoot at any time, even when children are going to school or people are going to work. They [gangsters] don't care. It's scary when violence like this becomes a norm.

Visagie was concerned about the impact the shooting would have on children and teachers in the community.



"The children are exposed to so much violence, including domestic violence and gang violence, and now they witness this outside their school. And now teachers will not feel safe; they will feel like they have to stand aside and let children do what they want," said Visagie.

Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.









