56m ago

add bookmark

Primrose Park Primary staff member shot dead near school while on her way to work

accreditation
Nicole McCain
A Primrose Park Primary School staff member was shot and killed on her way to the Cape Town school on Friday morning.
A Primrose Park Primary School staff member was shot and killed on her way to the Cape Town school on Friday morning.
Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais
  • The shooting took place on Friday, before the start of the school day.
  • The motive is yet to be established.
  • The CPF said gangsters were known to "shoot at any time".

A Cape Town woman was shot dead as she drove to the school she works at on Friday morning, close to an area notorious for gang violence.

The 61-year-old was shot in Kunene Road, Primrose Park, around 100 metres from the entrance to the Primrose Park Primary School. The woman was travelling in her car when she was murdered at around 07:15.

Police spokesperson, Captain Frederick van Wyk, said crime scene experts were on the scene "combing the area for clues".

"A murder case was opened for investigation. The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation. The motive for the attack is currently unknown," said Van Wyk.

Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson Bronagh Hammond, said: 

Our sincere condolences go out to the family, friends and the school community after the sad loss of one of their staff members this morning. The staff member was sadly shot on her way to school this morning while travelling in her car... The motive of the shooting is unknown.

Hammond stressed that the incident did not take place on school property.

The WCED had arranged for counselling support for pupils and staff, she said.

READ | Police hunt suspects after teacher shot dead outside Cape primary school

Manenberg Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson Vernon Visagie said shootings and specifically gang-related crime had become a "common practice" in the area.

Primrose Park neighbours Manenberg, with the school on the border of the troubled area.

He said:

They shoot at any time, even when children are going to school or people are going to work. They [gangsters] don't care. It's scary when violence like this becomes a norm.

Visagie was concerned about the impact the shooting would have on children and teachers in the community.

"The children are exposed to so much violence, including domestic violence and gang violence, and now they witness this outside their school. And now teachers will not feel safe; they will feel like they have to stand aside and let children do what they want," said Visagie.

Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.



Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape townshootingscrime
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 5306 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 2236 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.74
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.23
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.02
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.99
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.2%
Gold
1,932.86
+0.1%
Silver
24.68
+0.4%
Palladium
2,258.12
+0.8%
Platinum
968.00
+0.3%
Brent Crude
100.58
-0.5%
Top 40
67,495
+0.7%
All Share
74,565
+0.8%
Resource 10
81,008
+1.2%
Industrial 25
80,479
+0.7%
Financial 15
17,311
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Chantal Sampson used to be homeless. Now she helps other people get off...

07 Apr

WATCH | Chantal Sampson used to be homeless. Now she helps other people get off the streets
Cape Flats children celebrate Autism Month

06 Apr

Cape Flats children celebrate Autism Month
'It was really an out-of-body experience' - Gert-Johan Coetzee on designing a...

06 Apr

'It was really an out-of-body experience' - Gert-Johan Coetzee on designing a dress for Lizzo
SA actor Mampho Brescia stars in reboot of 1996 Arnold Schwarzenegger thriller

04 Apr

SA actor Mampho Brescia stars in reboot of 1996 Arnold Schwarzenegger thriller
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22097.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo