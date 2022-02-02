Prince Mangosuthi Buthelezi discharged from hospital

IFP founder and traditional Zulu prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has been discharged from hospital following a brief stay.

Buthelezi was admitted in hospital for high blood pressure.

"We are pleased to report that following a brief period of recuperation and testing, he has been given a clean bill of health and was discharged from hospital yesterday [Tuesday]," family spokesperson Dr Bhekuyise Ngqengelele Buthelezi said in a statement.

The family added it was good to have Buthelezi back home, where he was preparing for the upcoming opening of the Parliament and State of the Nation Address.

"Once again, we appreciate the care that has been expressed for Prince Buthelezi's good health."

The Buthelezi family also extended their gratitude for the excellent medical care he received.