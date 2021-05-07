Prince Misuzulu Zulu named as the preferred new Zulu king

Prince Misuzulu Zulu has been named as the preferred new Zulu king.



The announcement was made on Friday evening when the will of the late Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu was read out by her lawyer after her memorial service.

Soon after the announcement, pandemonium broke out.

Heavily armed men, presumed to be the incoming king's bodyguards, whisked him away in a convoy of SUVs, under the watch of a heavy police presence.



This is a developing story.