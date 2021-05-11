41m ago

add bookmark

Prince Simakade denies claims he is setting his sights on the Zulu throne

Kaveel Singh and Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Zulu prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. Picture: Lerato Maduna
Zulu prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. Picture: Lerato Maduna
  • Zulu Prince Simakade Zulu said he had no aspirations of sitting on the royal throne. 
  • This after rumours that he was gunning for the top position. 
  • King Misuzulu kaZwelithini reportedly felt mediation was not necessary to quell any discord in the royal house.

Zulu Prince Simakade Zulu has quashed rumours he is challenging King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's claim to the throne. 

"I wish to assure everyone that I have never expressed such ambitions to anyone. I have heard that there are talks that there are people who wish me to ascend to this position. There is nothing I can do about that," he said on Tuesday. 

READ | Zulu royal family's security has not been withdrawn, say police

Simakade, through Zulu prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, said he was warned by his aunt Princess Thembi and uncle Prince Mbonisi that once a successor was announced "we as children of the late king must support whoever the person among us is".

"As someone who is respectful and humble, I wish to assure everyone that I will never defy the announcement of whoever has his name mentioned as the heir to the throne. I can never defy whatever my elders tell me to do."

Buthelezi said claims the king had to marry before he could issue royal decrees had no basis. 

"Indeed, the founder of the Zulu monarchy, King Shaka, was himself a celibate by choice, in that he voluntarily chose not to marry. Likewise, King Dingane was celibate by choice, yet he gave orders and declared wars."

He added it was in fact the apartheid regime that insisted on marriage before making royal decrees. 

Buthelezi said:

It was only the apartheid regime that insisted that AmaKhozi and kings must marry before taking over their positions. In my case, for instance, they sought to do everything possible to prevent me from taking my position as inkosi of the Buthelezi clan because I was a member of the ANC. They posed one obstacle after the next, even insisting that I get married.

Buthelezi said even after marrying his wife, Princess Irene Thandekile in 1952, the apartheid government "still delayed and only installed me almost a year later".

Buthelezi, however, added it was possible for the king to marry if he chose to do so. 

"I am not saying, of course, that the king will not get married before he takes the throne. It is quite possible that he may choose to marry.

"But there is no reason why his not being married could stop him from ascending to the throne or issuing royal decrees."

When asked if media reports stating the king was married were true, he said he was not aware of it.

"For me, I don't know anything about that. We do not need mediation."

ALSO READ | Buthelezi lashes out at members of the Zulu royal family

Buthelezi added reports that Police Minister Bheki Cele and former president Jacob Zuma were allegedly mediating conflicts within the royal family on instruction of ANC top brass were untrue. 

"As far as the king is concerned, mediation is unnecessary."

He said the king was also approached by Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Premier Sihle Zikalala for mediation.

"At the moment, they [the king and royal court] feel quite able to sort out their own problems without seeking outside help."

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
durbankwazulu-natalzulu royal family
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is social media doing more harm than good?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, our children are exposed and we can't protect them
49% - 5407 votes
Yes, but social media is part of the new reality
45% - 4976 votes
No, it's great for growing a child's world view
5% - 571 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
Rand - Dollar
14.00
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.82
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.02
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.97
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,834.74
-0.1%
Silver
27.55
+0.9%
Palladium
2,928.49
-1.1%
Platinum
1,240.00
-0.8%
Brent Crude
68.32
+0.1%
Top 40
61,320
-1.7%
All Share
67,241
-1.7%
Resource 10
70,627
-2.1%
Industrial 25
84,184
-1.7%
Financial 15
12,659
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21126.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo