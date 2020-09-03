Principal, 2 security guards arrested for murder at Eastern Cape school

An Eastern Cape principal and two security guards have been arrested in connection with murder.

The victim was reportedly tortured and beaten with sticks and blunt objects in a storeroom at the school.

The case against the three was postponed to Friday.

An Eastern Cape principal and two security guards have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 29-year-old victim on school premises.

DispatchLIVE reported that Mzubanzi Mbobo, 39, the principal of Smuts Ndamase High School on the outskirts of Libode, as well as two security personnel, David Siphephetho Sirwarwa, 53, and Luvuyo Sonjica, 58, were arrested at the school on Monday.

The body of 29-year-old Bulelani Nocuze was reportedly found in a pool of blood at the school on 23 August. According to the report, he had been locked in a storeroom on the premises and had allegedly been tortured and beaten with sticks and blunt objects. His hands had also been tied behind his back.

Mbobo, Sirwarwa and Sonjica made a brief appearance in the Libode Magistrate's Court on Tuesday and the case was postponed to Friday.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson, Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana, confirmed the arrests to DispatchLIVE, but referred News24's enquiry to the provincial education department.

Eastern Cape education department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima told News24 on Thursday the department was aware of the arrests, and would provide further information as it became available.

"Officials from the department have met with community leaders, as well as the local headman, and it was resolved that there should be a parent and community meeting to decide on schooling [continuing].

"We want to ensure that [the] environment is conducive for classes to resume," Mtima said.

Pupils 'assaulted'

Three teachers from a high school in Breyten near Ermelo in Mpumalanga were arrested on Tuesday after they were allegedly implicated in an incident where four pupils were assaulted, News24 reported earlier.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi, the incident, which took place on Monday, left the pupils, aged between 17 and 21, with injuries.

The three teachers arrested were the school's principal, a department head and a post level one teacher.

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler

