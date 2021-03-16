Principal arrested for allegedly forcing pupil into pit toilet to search for his cellphone

The principal of Luthuthu Junior Secondary School allegedly forced a pupil into a pit toilet to retrieve his missing cellphone.

He has been arrested and is expected to appear in the Nqanqarhu Magistrate's Court on a charge of attempted murder.

Police have arrested the principal of Luthuthu Junior Secondary School in the Eastern Cape for allegedly forcing a pupil into a pit toilet to retrieve his missing cellphone.

Lubeko Mgandela, 49, is facing an attempted murder charge after he allegedly used a rope to lower an 11-year-old pupil down a pit toilet to search for his cellphone.

It is understood that Mgandela had accidentally dropped the cellphone into the staff toilet on 1 March when he was using the toilet.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni said the principal was arrested in Ugie on Monday and was charged with attempted murder.

Police said the principal was expected to appear in the Nqanqarhu (Maclear) Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Tonjeni said:

It is alleged the suspect made an 11-year-old child undress and entered him in a toilet that was full of human faeces. The child was allegedly tied with a rope on the upper body and lowered into the toilet pit by other learners in an effort to retrieve a cellphone that fell into the pit latrine.

A furore erupted over the incident with communities calling for Mgandela to be arrested and fired from his post.

The Eastern Cape education department has placed Mgandela on precautionary suspension and launched an internal investigation.

The disturbing incident happened in the Elundini municipality in the Joe Gqabi district.

Dozens of pupils allegedly saw the faeces-covered boy, who is now too ashamed to attend class.

Dozens of other schoolchildren also took part in the cellphone search operation, allegedly on the orders of Mgandela.

Local advocacy group Khula Community Development Project (KCDP) claimed several pupils were ordered by Mgandela to use buckets to remove as much faeces as possible before the boy was lowered into the pit toilet.

KCDP reported that the boy stood knee deep into human waste and used his hands to search for the cellphone.

According to KCDP director Petros Majola, the principal had promised the pupil R200 for the job but when the pupil returned without the cellphone, the disappointed principal gave him only R50.

Of the 5 037 government schools in the Eastern Cape, 1 598 are still using pit toilets.

The Department of Basic Education's Safe programme, which was meant to build toilets at these schools, has been failing to meet its target.

In the previous financial year, its target was to build toilets at 242 schools, but only built 24 toilets at these schools.

Basic education department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga defended the department, saying the lockdown regulations halted construction.

He added that the director-general of basic education Mathanzima Mweli was in the Eastern Cape on Monday on one of his visits to more than 100 projects in different provinces where the Safe initiative is being implemented.

