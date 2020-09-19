30m ago

Principal shot and killed in the Western Cape

Sesona Ngqakamba
  • Details surrounding the principal's death were still unknown and the police are investigating, the provincial education department says.
  • The principal has been described as "dynamic". 
  • Education MEC Debbie Schäfer has asked that the family be given space as they mourn. 

Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer has expressed her shock and sadness after a teacher was shot and killed on Saturday afternoon. 

According to her, Zameka Mfubesi was the principal of Umyezo Wama Apile High School in Grabouw. 

Details surrounding her death were limited and the police were prioritising the investigation, Schäfer said. 

"I offer my deepest condolences to her family, friends, colleagues, and the school’s staff and learners. Our district officials have arrived at the school along with counsellors to see how we can support them."

Schäfer said Mfubesi's colleagues described her as "a dynamic principal" and "a beautiful person".

She added the teacher's death was a tremendous loss for her school and for the Western Cape education department.

"This has been a year when the value and leadership of our principals and teachers has really come to the fore as they handled the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on their schools. To lose one of them in this manner is heartbreaking," Schäfer said.

She has asked that the privacy of the Mfubesi family be respected as they grieve her death. 

