Principals tell MPs more schools are needed in Cosmo City to ease 'overcrowding'

Schools in Cosmo City are admitting more pupils than the accepted capacity.

Principals are calling for more schools to be built to ease the pressure.

Cosmo City Secondary School 1 has about 2 000 pupils with almost 60 staff members.

Schools in Cosmo City in Johannesburg are under strain with the current number of pupils, and schools' principals say more schools are needed to deal with capacity issues.

Principals from three schools in the area made the plea on Monday during an oversight inspection by the DA.

DA MPs Baxolile Nodada and Desiree van der Walt as well as various MPLs conducted an oversight visit at Cosmo City Junior Primary School 1, Cosmo City Junior Primary 2 and Cosmo City Secondary School 1 as part of the party's school readiness tour.

Schools in the area have the same names but different numbers.

The principals painted a picture that although schools' situation looked to be going smooth, the reality was there was not enough space to accommodate hundreds of pupils wishing to enroll, leaving them in a dilemma.

Although pupils were attending schools in rotation, numbers remained high, making it difficult to social distance, the schools told the party during the visit.

Cosmo City Junior Primary 1 can take 1 200 pupils but currently accommodated 2 125, while Cosmo City Secondary School was sitting with almost 2 000 pupils and about 60 teachers.

News24 saw a group of parents outside Cosmo Junior Primary being told to head back home because the school could not assist them at this stage.

While some schools said they needed more mobile classrooms, others added there was not enough space to accommodate additional temporary classrooms.

Cosmo City Secondary School 1's principal, Eddy Maotwe, told the DA members there was enough space on the premises to build more classes rather than erecting temporary ones.

Maotwe said the school was supposed to take 300 Grade 8 pupils but was now sitting with 557.

The various schools added they were worried overcrowding would worsen when things went back to normal with all grades attending.

"We need a building [and not] mobile classes. If we can have a proper structure, [because] people love these schools. Give us a proper structure so that we can say we are sorted in terms of accommodation."

Cosmo City has eight schools that also cater for residents of Lion Park, North Riding and Honeydew. Maotwe told the members.

Maotwe said there was space on the premises to build 14 additional classrooms.

The schools indicated parents, who lost their jobs due to Covid-19, were taking their children out of fee-paying schools and bringing them to them because they were no fee-paying ones.

Safety and security remained a challenge at Cosmo City Secondary School, its principal said.



Maotwe added the school had lost more than 50 computers and three laptops due to break-ins.

Ramulifho said a solution for the various principals' complaints was for more schools to be built where there were new developments.

He added the party would also engage with Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi to consult with various municipalities to include additional schools as part of their plans for new developments.

"When you look at the size and the number of schools in the area, you find that it's the right number of schools in the area, but there are new developments [such as] flats, [and] some people have got [rooms in their] back yards and that on its own adds more pressure, especially when it comes to schools. We want the municipalities to communicate regularly with the [DBE] and indicate the new challenges in the area."

"Generally, Cosmo City is overcrowded. There are too many learners than the number of schools available," he said.

Ramulifho added the party would put pressure on the department not to underspend its allocated budget.

Instead, it should prioritise building new schools to ease the high demand in Cosmo City and other areas in similar situations, he said.

Nodada said Gauteng was the sixth province the party had visited since the start of the year, adding the major issue picked up was overcrowding.

He added this was concerning because it might lead to a lack of maintenance, resulting in dilapidated schools.

"We came across a similar school in Mpumalanga, [which had] very good infrastructure, but over the year downgraded because of the amount of pressure that has been put on it.

"But I can say, in the general sense, that the schools are well managed, they are PPE and regulations compliant, but the issue we take away is the massive oversubscription. Even the classrooms as we speak have a challenge to social distance, even though they have got half the learners," Nodada said.