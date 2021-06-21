Prison authorities deny claims Leeuwkop inmate became wheelchair bound following circumcision surgery

Prison authorities deny claims that an inmate became wheelchair bound following his circumcision surgery at the facility.

It's alleged the inmate fell very ill after the circumcision.

According to prison authorities, the pains were caused by complications that cannot be disclosed because of patient confidentiality.

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has denied claims that an inmate at Leeuwkop prison in Johannesburg became wheelchair bound after medical staff at the facility performed circumcision surgery on him.

According to a fellow inmate, the man had been healthy prior to the surgery that was performed on him at the prison in 2019.

"I definitely think that the nurses did something terribly wrong when they were circumcising him because of the way he was crying," the source said.

He said:

We thought his pains would go away after some time, but even though other inmates had healed, he still complained of severe pains.

He added that authorities at the facility were notified of the inmate's pain, allegedly to no avail.



He claimed that medical staff only assisted the inmate later in 2020, when they realised that the inmate's genitals had turned blue in colour and he was having difficulty walking.

"When the staff realised that they had done something wrong, they started offering him hush money so that he couldn't notify other people about this problem," he charged.

'Patient confidentiality'

However, the department denied the allegations, saying that the inmate's pains were caused by other complications.

"The Department of Correctional Services incarcerates inmates in a humane and secure environment," DCS spokesperson Zandile Mabunda said.

"The offender raised a concern about pains, and he was attended to by the medical doctor who confirmed that the pains were not caused by circumcision, but by other complications that cannot be disclosed because of patient confidentiality," Mabunda added.

She said that the department had no knowledge of the allegations of a R2 000 bribe offered to the offender.

Mabunda said:

Any allegation of bribery must be reported, and once reported, an investigation will be initiated that will determine the further course of action.

The source claimed to New24 that the inmate had been transferred to a government facility outside the centre due to the severity of his condition and they had not seen him since.



However, the department said this was not true.

"We can confirm that the offender is still serving his sentence at Leeuwkop Correctional Centre. He continues to receive medical attention at the centre or at government facilities when the need arises," Mabunda added.