1h ago

add bookmark

Prison break: 3 fugitives still at large after Malmesbury prison escape

Ntwaagae Seleka
  • A manhunt continues for three inmates who escaped from a Malmesbury prison on Friday.
  • Awaiting trial prisoners escaped after overpowering officials during an exercise period.
  • The prison is currently under lockdown to ensure stability.
 

A manhunt is still ongoing for three inmates who escaped from the Malmesbury Correctional Centre on Friday.

Sixty-eight awaiting trial prisoners escaped from the prison after overpowering officials during the exercise period at approximately 12:15. It is alleged that some escapees had vehicles waiting for them outside the prison.

As of Saturday, 65 of the 68 escapees had been rearrested.

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola said officials are working around the clock to recapture the three prisoners still at large.

"Of the 68 escapees, 65 have been rearrested and I would like to congratulate prison officials, the police and the local armed response for their swift response in ensuring that the majority of the escapees were arrested.

"As of now, three remand detainees are still at large. The Department's Emergency Support Team and the police are working around the clock to arrest them," said Lamola.

"The incident happened at about 12h15 when officials were providing exercise to inmates.  At the time, the centre had 451 offenders and 20 officials on duty.


"The escapees overpowered officials, took the keys and locked three of them in a cell; and opened other cells before escaping through the main entrance and over the roof. During the incident, nine officials sustained minor injuries and bruises.

"The department would want to condemn this reckless action by these offenders and would make sure that they are punished for their actions," added Lamola.

The minister said the situation at the facility has been stabilised and the Emergency Support Team has been activated to monitor the situation. 

"Furthermore, some of the problematic inmates have been transferred out of the facility to the maximum facilities in the region. The centre is currently under lockdown in order to ensure stability.

"We want to assure communities that we will do everything in our power to apprehend the remaining escapees and will not do anything to put communities at risk.

"The regional commissioner has appointed a team to investigate the incident and I am appealing to everyone to allow us time to establish the facts, finalise the investigation and not listen to unfounded rumours," Lamola said.

Related Links
Prison break: Lamola to visit Malmesbury prison where 69 inmates escaped
UPDATE | 63 prisoners rearrested following jail break in Malmesbury
WATCH | Massive manhunt for escaped prisoners after Malmesbury jail break
Read more on:
cape towncrime
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you get a Covid-19 vaccine if it became available this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I trust the experts
45% - 6549 votes
No, it is too rushed and needs more testing
29% - 4212 votes
I would not get a Covid-19 vaccine at all
26% - 3781 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

12h ago

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.65
(-0.11)
ZAR/GBP
21.28
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
19.39
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
11.82
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.85)
Gold
1900.60
(+0.05)
Silver
22.74
(+0.11)
Platinum
913.50
(+0.47)
Brent Crude
43.63
(+0.25)
Palladium
2199.00
(+0.57)
All Share
55645.65
(-0.76)
Top 40
51259.48
(-0.82)
Financial 15
10291.32
(-0.89)
Industrial 25
73920.65
(-1.80)
Resource 10
55493.56
(+0.54)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Local preschool makes Covid-19 safety measures Bear(able) with cuddly...

24 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Local preschool makes Covid-19 safety measures Bear(able) with cuddly secret weapon
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | UFS lecturer becomes third African to win international nursing award

24 Jul

FEEL GOOD | UFS lecturer becomes third African to win international nursing award
FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird...

23 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird sanctuary
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo