Prison guard, suspected accomplice in court for allegedly killing Mpumalanga taxi owner

"The two men were then arrested at Nelspruit and Barberton respectively on Tuesday, 16 February after police investigations [indicated] that they were somehow involved in the said murder. One of the suspects is a correctional services official stationed at Barberton prison, and police are optimistic that the arrest will assist in cracking other criminal cases opened pertinent to a taxi feud in the area," provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said on Saturday.

READ | Two Mpumalanga taxi owners targeted in shootings, one killed