Prison officer facing disciplinary after video surfaces of sex with inmate

Lwandile Bhengu
Correctional service officers and prisoners at the Johannesburg Correctional Services centre.
Denzil Maregele, Gallo Images

The Department of Correctional Services says it has been left "embarrassed and gutted" by a video of an officer and an inmate having sex. 

In a statement on Tuesday, the department said it had identified the woman correctional officer in the video and had begun a  disciplinary process.

The officer and the inmate are from the Ncome Correctional Centre, KwaZulu-Natal.

"Sexual activities between inmates and correctional officials are shameful incidents that can never be ascribed to what is expected of our officials. Correctional officials are expected to abide by a code of conduct, and despicable acts of sexual activities with inmates shall never be tolerated."

 The department has appealed to those in possession of the video to stop sharing it.

