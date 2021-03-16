Prison officer facing disciplinary after video surfaces of sex with inmate

The Department of Correctional Services says it has been left "embarrassed and gutted" by a video of an officer and an inmate having sex.

In a statement on Tuesday, the department said it had identified the woman correctional officer in the video and had begun a disciplinary process.

The officer and the inmate are from the Ncome Correctional Centre, KwaZulu-Natal.

"Sexual activities between inmates and correctional officials are shameful incidents that can never be ascribed to what is expected of our officials. Correctional officials are expected to abide by a code of conduct, and despicable acts of sexual activities with inmates shall never be tolerated."

The department has appealed to those in possession of the video to stop sharing it.