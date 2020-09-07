37m ago

add bookmark

Prison visits now allowed, but under strict conditions

Jeanette Chabalala
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Prison visits are now permitted under lockdown.
Prison visits are now permitted under lockdown.
iStock
  • Correctional Services says visits to correctional and remand detention centres are now permitted under strict conditions.  
  • However, the department says the visits are limited to one "non-contact visit per inmate per calendar month".
  • Bookings must be pre-arranged at least 48 hours prior to the visit.  

Prisoners will now be able to see their families and legal representatives following a decision by the Department of Correctional Services (DSC), allowing visitors at correctional and detention centres where people are awaiting trial.  

The visits will be permitted under strict conditions. 

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola had previously issued directives limiting movement in and out of prisons and courts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. 

On Monday, the DSC said it had reviewed its Covid-19 risk-adjusted strategy, and that visits would be permitted under strict conditions.  

READ | New Covid-19 app: Here's how it works

"It is critical for members of the public to observe that visits are limited to one non-contact visit per inmate per calendar month, and only one visitor per inmate at a time," DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said.

He said bookings must be arranged at least 48 hours prior to the intended visit to ensure proper planning.

Appointment

"As a result, no visits will be allowed without prior appointment," he said. 

Nxumalo also added that only visitors with face masks as per the approved name-list would be allowed access. 

"Visitors must arrive at least 30 minutes prior to the commencement of the scheduled visit time. Inmates will be allowed to receive items as per their privilege group and as prescribed in the policy," he said.  

READ | Lockdown regulations always done in the 'context' of fighting Covid-19, says Lamola

Visits to the centres would take place between 09:00 and 15:00.

"In centres housing both sentenced and remands categories, and depending on the number of inmates, remand detainees may receive visits on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays, excluding public holidays. Whereas, sentenced offenders will be allowed visits on Wednesdays, Thursdays, weekends, and public holidays.

"We rely on members of the public to be honest during screening in order to prevent any potential infections and cross contamination.

Contact

"Those who have been in contact with Covid-19 positive cases must indicate [this], as that will allow our health care practitioners to conduct extensive screening, which includes taking of vital signs. It is important to note that provision of false information is a criminal offence."

Nxumalo also said consultation visits between legal practitioners and inmates would be non-contact.

Legal practitioners would be expected to make prior arrangements with the heads of the centres and would also be required to provide proof of identity.

"On urgent matters, legal representatives and inmates may communicate telephonically after approval from the head of centre has been obtained, and where circumstances and resources permit.

"As restrictions have been eased across the country, [the] DCS is constantly monitoring the public health situation in each correctional centre, including community transmissions, and take decisions accordingly based on the risk levels.

"If, at any given time, there are new or suspected cases of Covid-19 in a facility or unforeseen circumstances at the premises, this could affect visitations. Those planning a visit should always confirm their visit with the relevant correctional centre before travelling."

Related Links
WATCH: Strict precautionary measures for all at New Prison
Agrizzi prepared to apologise for suggesting Bosasa paid DCS official bribes
Manhunt launched as 3 inmates escape Leeuwkop prison
Read more on:
coronaviruslockdown
Lottery
1 person bags R337k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Gyms are now open again. Have you gone back yet?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it was great
20% - 1358 votes
Yes, but I wasn't impressed and won't be back soon
5% - 322 votes
No, I'm not comfortable with going back yet
54% - 3698 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
22% - 1474 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.73
(-0.73)
ZAR/GBP
22.03
(-0.13)
ZAR/EUR
19.77
(-0.56)
ZAR/AUD
12.18
(-0.66)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.76)
Gold
1928.41
(-0.29)
Silver
26.85
(+0.16)
Platinum
909.01
(+1.22)
Brent Crude
42.28
(0.00)
Palladium
2290.00
(+0.63)
All Share
54400.28
(+0.97)
Top 40
50185.43
(+0.94)
Financial 15
9507.22
(+0.33)
Industrial 25
72400.76
(+0.11)
Resource 10
55524.94
(+2.25)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

11h ago

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20251.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo