Prisoner killed during fight with prison officials and other inmates at Mthatha Correctional Centre

A prisoner was killed during a fight between inmates and prison officials at the Mthatha Correctional Centre in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday.

The incident took place during an exercise session at around midday.

Department of Correctional Services (DCS) spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the victim was one of five offenders who allegedly launched an attack on four fellow inmates and officials.

"Unfortunately, one inmate from the five attackers succumbed to his injuries during the fracas," Nxumalo added.

"One official and another inmate remain in hospital due to the seriousness of the injuries sustained. This is a disturbing incident as correctional centres had maintained calm during the festive season."

READ | Inmate arrested, charged for murder of Leeuwkop Correctional Centre official

An internal investigation has been launched.

Nxumalo said the police were also investigating the case.

"The Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services has also been informed and is expected to run an independent investigation. The outcome of the inquiry will shed more light on the motive and circumstances that may have triggered this incident.

"DCS is monitoring the situation. The facility will remain on high alert."