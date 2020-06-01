26m ago

add bookmark

Private hospital sends Covid-19 patient to stretched Groote Schuur

Tariro Washinyira and Liezl Human
Groote Schuur hospital in Cape Town has about 140 Covid-19 patients.
Groote Schuur hospital in Cape Town has about 140 Covid-19 patients. (Ashraf Hendricks/GroundUp)
  • GroundUp previously reported that Groote Schuur, a public hospital in Cape Town, was experiencing a surge of Covid-19 related cases that is stretching its capacity.
  • This week GroundUp reported that a Covid-19 patient who did not have medical aid insurance was moved from Life Vincent Pallotti, a private hospital, to Groote Schuur.
  • This is despite the private hospital having enough capacity to treat the patient at its premises.

Just over a week ago, as Groote Schuur Hospital was scrambling to increase its capacity to take in new Covid-19 patients, a private Cape Town hospital, Life Vincent Pallotti, transferred a Covid-19 patient to Groote Schuur, a public hospital, because the patient did not have medical scheme cover.

On 21 May GroundUp reported that the number of Covid-19 patients at Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town was doubling every five days. It reported that the hospital was running seven wards with over 120 Covid-19 patients, and four intensive care units with 19 Covid-19 patients.

Three of the wards were for confirmed Covid-19 cases, others were for suspected cases such as for people with respiratory illnesses. Since then, additional capacity has been added to the hospital to take in more patients.

Meanwhile, GroundUp understands that Life Vincent Pallotti, located in Pinelands, Cape Town had enough spare capacity to treat the patient, GroundUp reported on Monday.

On Tuesday Life Vincent Pallotti defended its position.

In an email, spokesperson Ailsa Gouws, told GroundUp: "In the event that a private or non-medical aid patient is admitted at a Life Healthcare hospital for medical treatment, it is standard procedure to stabilise the patient and provide treatment according to the doctors' instructions. Private paying patients are only transferred if they are stable and willing to be transferred to another hospital."

"In the event that a transfer is agreed to between the patient and the hospital, the treating specialist contacts the state hospital that the patient is being transferred to, to arrange a specialist to receive the patient on arrival and to ensure the availability of a vacant bed and resources. In this instance, protocol was followed and the patient was transferred."

Western Cape Health Department spokesperson Mark Van der Heever said the Department was monitoring the situation.

"All our hospitals are experiencing an increase in admissions. With regard to clients on medical aid there are currently high level discussions also with national [government]. Nothing is finalised yet."

The provincial government said in a statement that from 27 May that the public sector is planning to purchase 300 beds from the private sector. The statement also said that the increase in Covid-19 cases "has resulted in additional pressure on our health service, with our hospitals continuing to experience an increase in general admissions and ICU and High Care admissions".

Additional hospital beds are also being set up in temporary care facilities, such as the CTICC (850 beds), Brackengate (330 beds), and the Thusong Centre in Khayelitsha (68 beds).

Editor's comment:

In normal times this story wouldn't be newsworthy. Patients admitted to private hospitals who cannot afford to pay or who don't have medical scheme cover are routinely transferred to public hospitals.

But these are not normal times. We are in the middle of a national - make that global - disaster. Everyone who can, has to do a bit more than normal. Private hospitals can't be expected to run themselves into bankruptcy, but there's currently no risk of that. You don't have to be committed to the nationalisation of the health system or any particular ideology to realise that Life Vincent Pallotti should have done better, that profit is not the single most important factor in running a hospital, especially at the moment.

Our public hospitals are likely to get much busier over the next few months. At times they may even be overwhelmed. The private health system has to do its share to help carry that burden.

Related Links
Coronavirus: Five staffers at King Edward VIII Hospital in Durban test positive
'They just refused to touch me': Patient claims being mistreated by nurses while in quarantine
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery
Read more on:
cape townhealthcoronavirus
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you support the continued ban on tobacco products under Level 3?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
14% - 7646 votes
No
86% - 46941 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga

29 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery

28 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Mkhize vs Gray: politicking in lab coats, Cyril's teetering soldiers

22 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Mkhize vs Gray: politicking in lab coats, Cyril's teetering soldiers
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Education experts divided as back-to-school countdown begins

21 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Education experts divided as back-to-school countdown begins
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Western Cape ahead of curve, some areas ready for Level 2 says Winde

15 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Western Cape ahead of curve, some areas ready for Level 2 says Winde
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Move towards a totalitarian state as rules erode our rights

14 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Move towards a totalitarian state as rules erode our rights
View all Podcasts
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise...

27 May

FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise R108m to feed the hungry
FEEL GOOD | This karting academy is making an autistic boy's motorsport dreams...

26 May

FEEL GOOD | This karting academy is making an autistic boy's motorsport dreams come true
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20153.9) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo