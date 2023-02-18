Private reserves a haven for rhino, but more help is needed - research finds

SA's private game reserves support the largest number of white rhinos in Africa.

Because of poaching, the reserves are forking out millions to conserve the species.

Last year, 448 rhinos were poached in the country.

Private landholders in South Africa support the largest number of white rhinos on the continent, a new study found.

And, as state-run game reserves struggle to stem the tide of poaching, these private reserves are becoming an increasingly critical haven for the species.

The study published recently in the peer-reviewed journal - Frontiers in Ecology and the Environment - found that rhino numbers in key state-run parks in South Africa, notably the Kruger National Park, have declined dramatically because of poaching.

At least half of the remaining rhinos in Africa are now being conserved on private or communal lands because there have been fewer losses.

The lead author, Dr Hayley Clements, of Stellenbosch University's Centre for Sustainability Transitions and the University of Helsinki, said that populations of the most poached species, the white rhino, have been declining unsustainably.

"Until the past decade, by far the largest populations of South Africa's rhinos were found in the state-run Kruger National Park. The park has, however, become a poaching hotspot, with figures released in 2021 signalling 76% and 68% declines in the white rhino and black rhino populations over the past decade, respectively. A further 14.7% decline in white rhino numbers was estimated during 2021," said Clements.

She added that, over the same decade, the estimated number of white rhinos on private land in South Africa had steadily increased.

"As a result of these divergent rhino population trends on state and private lands, the proportion of the country's white rhinos on private land increased from 25% in 2010 to 53% in 2021. This means that, collectively, private landholders in South Africa now support the largest number of white rhinos on the continent. A lower, but still substantial proportion (about 25% over the past decade) of South Africa’s black rhinos are conserved on private lands."

However, these landholders could struggle to keep up their conservation efforts as costs associated with protecting rhinos skyrocket, and revenue-generating options become insufficient, said Clements.



"If an effective means of sustainably financing rhino conservation does not materialise, further disinvestment in rhinos by private landholders seems likely," she said.

The research emphasised the need for policies that can ensure an enabling environment for rhinos on private lands, with incentives greater than rhino conservation costs.

These could include a more favourable tax structure, crowdfunding, or certifications for extensive management that increase the value of their wildlife-based tourism and hunting offerings, Clements said.

Glenn Phillips, the deputy chairperson of the Private Association of Rhino Conservation (PARC) Reserves, said the "fact that private reserves and owners now manage the majority of rhinos in South Africa" requires a change in "how we move forward in the rhino conservations space", especially as the risk faced by these reserves is likely to increase.



He cited recent statements by Forestry, Fisheries and Environment Minister Barbara Creecy that showed an uptick in rhino poaching on private reserves.

In a statement, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment (DFFE) said there was a 40% decrease in poaching in the Kruger National Park last year.

"In 2022, 124 rhinos were killed in the Kruger National Park. No rhinos were poached in any other national park," said Creecy.

"Unfortunately, the poaching threat has shifted to KwaZulu-Natal, which lost 244 rhinos to poaching last year. Of these, 228 were killed in provincial parks and 16 in privately owned reserves. The Hluhluwe iMfolozi Park was specifically targeted. In total, cross the country, private rhino owners lost 86 rhinos," she said.

The 448 rhinos poached in 2022 were just three fewer than in the previous year.

DFFE had not responded to News24's request for comment on the research at the time of publication.

Parc Reserve members – a group of conservation-focused reserves dedicated to the conservation of rhino - jointly manage more than 1 000 rhinos on 400 000 hectares of conservation land around the country.

Phillips said Parc Reserves members spend more than R55 million a year on rhino protection.

He said:

Reserve owners who wish to keep rhinos have no choice but to spend more on counter-poaching initiatives. The cost of these interventions is significant, and not all owners have the financial muscle to cover these costs, which in some cases take up close to a quarter of a reserves operational budget.

The CEO of Shamwari, Joe Cloete, said the research recognised that private game reserves "carry all the costs for conserving and protecting animals on their properties".



"These costs are substantial and range from general costs for running the reserve, such as maintaining roads and fences, to costs directly associated with the welfare of the animals, such as wildlife veterinary services and funding anti-poaching patrols," he said.

Cloete said the annual cost of an anti-poaching unit and related security to protect rhinos and other vulnerable animals could run as high as R5 million a year.

Elise Serfontein, the founding director at StopRhinoPoaching.com said private reserves were forced to invest in measures like additional rangers, technology and K9 units to protect their rhinos.

"On the higher end of the scale, some reserves are having to spend hundreds of thousands per month on security, and there are some that reach into the millions," said Serfontein.

Serfontein added that action against poachers was needed far more than incentives.

"It's sad that it's come down to needing incentives and policies to help private reserves to better protect their rhino when a functioning criminal justice system is what is really needed – not only for rhinos but our citizens as a whole," she said.

"There is really good work being done to bring together multiple sectors in an integrated approach to combatting wildlife crime. DFFE, law enforcement and organisations, like United for Wildlife, are actively involved in these efforts, which include the transport and financial sectors. It's important to recognise what's being built here because their efforts target multiple levels along the poaching chain, which in turn should start to ease the pressure on the ground."

Phillips added that there were some initiatives to support private reserves, such as DFFE's Project Southern Cross, which establishes Integrated Wildlife Zones (IWZ) and facilitates strategic as well as collaborative support between reserves within the IWZs.

"Given the dedication and sacrifice these reserves are making, it is incumbent on the government to find ways to provide support through both financial and other means," he said.

"An aspect that requires immediate attention is that of law enforcement and the justice system as a whole. There are very dedicated members of the SAPS who focus on wildlife crime. However, they need additional capacity, specifically in the investigation and intelligence spheres, along with strong support (and protection) from senior ranks to be more effective.

"The formulation of dedicated wildlife crime courts that are staffed and equipped with the best police investigators, prosecutors and magistrates will go a long way in addressing these challenges."

Cloete added that any form of financial relief would help private reserves.



"The stark reality is that protecting large boundaries from intrusion is a very expensive business. Funding is essential because without feet on the ground in the form of an active, trained anti-poaching patrol, dogs, vehicles and technology, backed by intelligence, the threat will escalate," said Cloete.

Cloete said that, in the long term, saving Africa's rhinos will require a multidimensional strategy, with private game reserves and national parks cooperating and anti-poaching efforts working in tandem with education campaigns.

"But even well-coordinated efforts by game reserves, national parks and effective community-engagement programmes aren't enough. An intensive, concerted international science-based campaign involving governments and global conservation NGOs is required to debunk the fiction about rhino horn. They should use every tool at their disposal, including influencers and social media," he said.



