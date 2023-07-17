Probable claws: 'Fear and panic' in KZN after reports that two lions were spotted in Nembe

KwaZulu-Natal residents have reported spotting a lion and lioness roaming in the uMlalazi municipality.

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife has not found any lion spoor in the area.

In addition, there were no livestock killings in the area, according to Ezemvelo.

Rangers have been deployed to Nembe in KwaZulu-Natal to locate a lion and a lioness after three families reported that they spotted the wild animals roaming in the uMlalazi municipality over the weekend.

Although Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife "cannot confirm or deny the presence of lions", spokesperson Musa Mntambo said the families reported the sightings on Sunday.

"Ezemvelo immediately deployed its field rangers to the location to confirm their presence, track and catch them. Unfortunately, Ezemvelo did not see any lion spoor in the area. However, it is important to note that the Nembe area has a hard surface, making it difficult to detect any spoors," Mntambo added.

He said the nearest game reserve, Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park, was more than 100km away.

"Recently, Ezemvelo has not received any reports of livestock killed by lions. It would be a rare occasion that the lions might have walked for more than 100 kilometres without killing any livestock," Mntambo added.

According to Ezemvelo ecologist, Dr Dave Druce, going from "Hluhluwe to Mlalazi is an extremely long way, and it has a lot of developed areas".

"When lions have left the iMfolozi section of the park in the past, they have always followed the river, either the White Umfolozi towards oPhathe or the Black Umfolozi up towards Babanango/Vryheid.

"I highly doubt that the animals seen were lions and doubt even more that, if there were, they would have come from Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park."

However, with recent "strange incidents in other provinces of people keeping dangerous wild animals as pets" or the risk of animals escaping while in transit, Ezemvelo said it could not ignore the reports.

"We appeal to community members to inform the nearest police station if they hear any lion-roaring sounds or see the two reported lions.

They should also notify Ezemvelo if they find any animal carcasses, as that will allow Ezemvelo to determine if that dead animal was killed by a lion or other wild animals living outside protected areas," said Mntambo.

Meanwhile Umlalazi mayor, Queen Xulu, has urged Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife to expedite the search.

She has also requested "a multi-sectoral approach in the search" amid mounting "fear for safety in the community".

"These lions were spotted along the P710 route on Sunday around 10:00.

"As such, the level of fear and panic within the community is high, especially since the academic recess of schools is coming to an end in the next few days," Xulu said.

"We applaud the swift intervention by the Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife in treating this as a matter of urgency. However, we are of a firm view that the efforts of the search should be multiplied and be escalated to relevant authorities and specialists with the necessary expertise to capture these lions."

Xulu said the lions had been spotted in residential areas along the uMbohlisa River.

"These wild animals are dangerous and highly aggressive in their nature. We call upon our communities to exercise caution, travel in groups, and watch over children. We also call upon those who keep their livestock in the bushes to collect them before they are devoured by the lions," she said.