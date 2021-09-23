21m ago

Probe concluded into white officials accused of withholding Covid-19 vaccine from black residents

Tebogo Monama
North West health officials have been suspended over vaccine rationing.
  • The North West health department says investigations have been completed into three white officials accused of withholding Covid-19 vaccines from black people.
  • The department said it was waiting on a date for a disciplinary hearing. 
  • Residents in Delareyville had complained to the department about the trio's conduct.

An investigation report into the conduct of three white North West health department officials accused of withholding Covid-19 vaccine jabs from black residents will determine what action will be taken against them.

On Thursday, North West health department spokesperson Tebogo Lekgethwane said investigations have been completed into the conduct of the sub-district manager, nursing manager and a nurse at the Delareyville Community Health Centre.

"We are just waiting for the investigation report. We will also need to hear when the disciplinary hearing against them will be [held]," Lekgethwane said.

The three have been accused of refusing to provide the Covid-19 vaccine to black people. Instead, they allegedly reserved the vaccines for their friends and family.

The department suspended the three in August following complaints from Delareyville residents.

Lekgethwane said the investigation report will be available "in a week or two".

Complaints were laid against the three in July after they were accused of refusing to vaccinate black people and instead allegedly reserving vaccine doses for their friends and family.

Lekgethwane said the department had received a tip-off from the public.

"It is alleged that they turned away some of the members of the community on several occasions, saying there were no vaccines. After community members went back to their homes, they called those favoured into private offices to administer vaccines," he said at the time.

If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.

tebogo lekgethwanenorth westcoronavirusvaccination
