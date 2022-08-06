2h ago

add bookmark

Probe finds no evidence of GBV, sexual harassment during EFF MPs' removal from Parliament

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Violence in Parliament.
Violence in Parliament.
GCIS
  • There was no evidence of gender-based violence or sexual harassment after the removal of EFF MPs from Parliament during the budget debate in June.
  • This was a finding in a report into the chaos.
  • However, the report found that Parliamentary Protection Services' removal of the EFF MPs was characterised by violence on both sides.

There was no evidence of gender-based violence (GBV) and/or sexual harassment during the removal of EFF members from Parliament, according to a report compiled after an independent investigation into the fracas.

In a statement from Parliament, it emerged that speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, had appointed advocate Elizabeth Baloyi-Mere to probe allegations from EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu and counter-allegations from Parliamentary Protection Services (PPS) personnel.

"In her report, Adv Baloyi-Mere ruled out GBV and sexual harassment in the scuffles between MPs and the PPS officials during the forceful removal of the disruptive members from the House on 9 and 10 June," Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said.

READ | Parliament probes sexual assault claims by EFF MPs thrown out of chaotic sittings

However, the report contained a finding that the removal was characterised by violence on both sides. 

Mothapo added that the EFF MPs refused to comply with the instructions of the speaker or ignored the speaker when it was clear, from the rules of the National Assembly, that when members are requested to leave the Chamber they should do so, consistent with the conduct expected of them.

In addition, the report also contained a finding that the speaker tried to comply with each and every rule before she called for members to be removed. 

Although the investigation ruled out GBV and sexual harassment, Mapisa-Nqakula condemned any act of violence and assault that occurred during the scuffle.

"She also remains distressed by the unfortunate disruptive occurrences in the Chamber on both days, as these do not augur well for the image, decorum and prestige of Parliament in the eyes of the public," Mothapo said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
effnosiviwe maphisa-nqakulaparliamentcrime and courts
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
21% - 4066 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
57% - 10839 votes
SA was never ready
22% - 4102 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case

8h ago

PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case
PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture

29 Jul

PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.78
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
20.25
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.08
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.60
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,775.15
0.0%
Silver
19.89
0.0%
Palladium
2,130.50
0.0%
Platinum
937.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
94.92
+0.8%
Top 40
63,114
+1.3%
All Share
69,519
+1.2%
Resource 10
64,042
+2.5%
Industrial 25
84,928
+0.3%
Financial 15
15,675
+1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily

8h ago

100 mountain bikes donated to North West school so they can get to class easily
WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with...

10h ago

WATCH | Graeme College rugby player to take up athletics after amputation - with new prosthetic blade
Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and...

01 Aug

Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and lindy hop
GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community

29 Jul

GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22214.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo