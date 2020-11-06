Probe into death of Laerskool Bekker pupil Keamohetswe Seboko finds educators were negligent

An independent report into the drowning of 13-year-old Keamohetswe Shaun Seboko contained a finding that educators who were supervising the boy and his school mates were negligent.

Seboko drowned at Laerskool Bekker during a swimming activity.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi handed the report to Seboko's family on Friday at their home in Eldorado Park.

The report also contained a finding that, based on evidence received, the boy drowned to death and no foul play was involved.

READ | Keamogetswe Seboko's mother blames school for son's drowning - report

Lesufi said the report was compiled by an independent law firm and had been ready around March but could not be released due to the national Covid-19 lockdown.

"They (the law firm) feel that on the basis of the evidence that they have, they still feel that it was a drowning. They couldn't find any act, either of bullying, murder or somebody being responsible," the MEC said.

Seboko died on the same day Parktown Boys' High pupil Enock Mpianzi was swept away in the Crocodile River during a school camp at Nyati Bush and River Break Lodge in the North West.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.