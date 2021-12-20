Probe into drowning of 2 boys near Mamelodi complete

The investigation into the drowning of two boys in a quarry has been completed.

Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo said that the investigation found that the issues around the deaths were multi-layered and complex.

An investigation into the drowning of two boys who died in a quarry near Mamelodi has concluded that their deaths cannot be attributed to a singular act or omission.

Seven-year-old Siyabonga Mabila and four-year-old Laurence Thwenu died in February after taking a swim in a water-filled quarry, which had been excavated by contractors working on roads in the area.

According to the family, the two boys were playing and must have headed towards the quarry in Kopanong Pienaarspoort informal settlement around 14:30 for a swim.

At the time of the drowning, News24 reported that both ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba and the Tshwane MMC for Human Settlements, Mpho Mehlape-Zimu, said negligence had caused the tragedy.

Gauteng MEC for Public Transport and Roads Jacob Mamabolo appointed advocate Thomas Bokaba to investigate and establish whether there was negligence on the part of the department and the contractor.

Mamabolo welcomed the final report on Monday.

"The report found that the issues around the tragic incident of 27 February 2021 are complex, vast and multi-layered. They range from social factors, contractual matters, inter-governmental relations and human factors, including actions and inaction. The report notes therefore that the tragedy cannot be attributable to a singular act or omission," said his department in a statement.

Mamabolo said that he hoped the report would bring the boys' families answers.

"In line with the principles of transparency and openness, we welcome the report as we believe that the families should always be assisted to find answers and not left without any support or unanswered questions. Furthermore, we are extremely grateful to Advocate Bokaba SC and his team, who conducted the investigation. The team has assured us that they have engaged extensively with the families and presented the report to them.

"Advocate Bokaba SC and his team managed to conduct a thorough, comprehensive and inclusive investigation to assist the Department and affected parties understand the events and put in place measures to ensure that these events do not happen again," Mamabolo said.

The report also made the following recommendations.

• Proper community engagement and continued consultation. This must be done at the commencement of the Project and throughout the Project. These engagements must be coupled with campaigns to educate the community about the importance of public infrastructure, safety and security, the benefits of these types of projects to the community, and must ensure that the community is aware of all the responsible parties or agents. • Safety and security must be the responsibility of everyone involved in the Project, and legal prescripts must be followed at all times. Effective safety and security measures must be employed at all times and reviewed for effectiveness regularly. • Proper oversight must be put in place in projects of this nature. It is clear that oversight was not fully accomplished in a number of respects and the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport (GPDRT) had no way of recognising these shortcomings and dealing with them effectively. • Intergovernmental cooperation. A concerted effort should be made to cooperate for the benefit of the Project and the residents of Mamelodi. Further that the City re-join the site meetings so that they are aware of the challenges, particularly those that fall within their competencies. • Relocations, access to basic services and recreational facilities. It is recommended that the City expedites the relocation process and communicate its efforts effectively to the various role-players, including the GPDRT, GMH Tswelelo, King Civil and the affected community. These relocations must be coupled with plans to ensure access to basic services. Furthermore, recreational facilities be added in the area to ensure that children have a safe environment to play. • Ceasing of all illegal mining in the area. It is recommended that the City, together with law enforcement agencies, see to the stopping of the illegal sand mining in the area and the filling of the holes created. • Speedy resolution of contractual issues affecting security. It is recommended that disputes, particularly those that affect security, are dealt with in an expeditious manner to ensure that safety and security are not compromised. • Effective use of procurement processes. It is recommended that tender documents be stringently scrutinised for safety measures, particularly where construction is going to involve work around water areas. • Possible restorative action facilitated by the GPDRT. Although the investigation accepts that nothing could ever bring Lawrence and Siyabonga back to life, it is recommended that a restorative process would go a long way in healing the Mabila and Tshwenu families. City of Tshwane, King Civil, GMH Tswelelo and the GDRT should offer reparations to the bereaved families.

Mamabolo said that the report would be made available to the public in due course.

