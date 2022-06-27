Probe into racism, financial misconduct at Durban school concluded - KZN education department

The investigation into allegations of racism and financial misconduct at Grosvenor Girls' High School has been completed.

KZN Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said he received the report on Monday.

An independent panel was assigned to investigate the school in March after pupils refused to attend classes if principal Linda Jorgensen continued in her position.

Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said he received a report from the four-person panel on Monday morning.

"I will be studying the report and will brief the premier on the findings and recommendations. The intention is by next week, I will release the report to the public and indicate what actions the department will take based on the findings and recommendations of the report," he said.

The panel was led by Vusi Khuzwayo, SC, and supported by evidence leader, advocate Makhosini Nkosi; educational psychologist Dr Nontobeko Buthelezi; and attorney Jacqueline Pretorius-Bishop.

School principal Linda Jorgensen, who was at the heart of many key grievances, has been on suspension since March.

Chaotic scenes played out at the school earlier this year when the EFF in Durban went there to demand Jorgensen's removal.

The allegations at the school include financial irregularities and a hair policy that was discriminatory and focused on black pupils.

Pupils were also incensed after a fight between two pupils led one to tell the other that Grosvenor Girls' High School was for white pupils. It was also alleged that when the school principal was informed of the comment, she reportedly said that the pupil was entitled to her opinion.

Pupils refused to attend classes and demanded that the racism allegations be resolved.

Governing body chairperson Lungile Mafuleka-Sibiya previously told News24 that racism at the school dated back at least 10 years.

"If you speak to any pupil of colour that has attended this school since then, they will tell you about the racism and discrimination."





