Probe launched after babies 'swapped' at Durban's Prince Mshiyeni Hospital

Two babies were allegedly swapped at a Durban hospital - and two mothers went home with the wrong babies.

One of the babies has since died, seemingly due to reasons other than the swap.

Both mothers are under the age of 18.

The health department in KwaZulu-Natal launched an investigation after two babies were allegedly swapped at the Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital in Durban.

In a statement on Thursday, the department said it was concerned about the matter.

One of the babies in the incident had died, but the department said the death had "nothing to do with the allegations of baby switching".

"This matter has been investigated and disciplinary measures taken against implicated staff members. The matter is being treated with due care, sensitivity and respect – particularly because both parents involved are under the age of 18," the statement read.

READ | Covid-19: Masks stay on until govt says otherwise

Although the department was prohibited by law from publicly divulging confidential clinical information, the statement said hospital management was "in regular contact with the affected families, and on hand to duly address any points of clarity".



"We can also point out that the hospital has offered counselling to both parties, but this was delayed due to their need to focus on their studies as they were busy with academic examinations."

DNA tests

The department said DNA tests were conducted following the incident.

The results of a first set of DNA tests were communicated with both mothers and their families.

On request by the mother of the deceased baby, a second DNA test was conducted. The results are due on the 21 June, the department said.



"It is important to note that the hospital delivers between 1 100 and 1 400 babies every month, which is the second-highest in the country, and that the hospital is among those that were hardest hit by the floods, which occurred around the same time as this alleged incident."

Never miss a story.to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.