Probe launched into video of man locked in dog cage inside a police van

Free State police commissioner Lieutenant-General Baile Motswenyane has called for an investigation into a video of a man locked in a dog cage inside a police van.

In the video, which has been doing the rounds on social media, a handcuffed man can be seen hunched over in a dog cage at the back of a police van.

In a cage, next to the man, is a dog barking constantly.

In a statement on Tuesday, SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said, according to information received, the incident happened in 2019.

"Lieutenant-General Baile Motswenyane regards this as very serious, hence she instructed the district commissioner to, with immediate effect, start a departmental investigation to probe this matter.

"For now, we regard the matter as pending, and will allow the legal route to unfold," said Makhele.

