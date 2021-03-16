1h ago

add bookmark

Probe launched into video of man locked in dog cage inside a police van

Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
In a video shared on social media a man can be seen handcuffed in a police dog cage.
In a video shared on social media a man can be seen handcuffed in a police dog cage.

Free State police commissioner Lieutenant-General Baile Motswenyane has called for an investigation into a video of a man locked in a dog cage inside a police van.  

In the video, which has been doing the rounds on social media, a handcuffed man can be seen hunched over in a dog cage at the back of a police van.

In a cage, next to the man, is a dog barking constantly.

In a statement on Tuesday, SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said, according to information received, the incident happened in 2019.

"Lieutenant-General Baile Motswenyane regards this as very serious, hence she instructed the district commissioner to, with immediate effect, start a departmental investigation to probe this matter.

"For now, we regard the matter as pending, and will allow the legal route to unfold," said Makhele.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsfree state
Lottery
2 players scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 5833 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
25% - 3861 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 5599 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.89
(+0.1)
GBP/ZAR
20.70
(+0.2)
EUR/ZAR
17.73
(-0.0)
AUD/ZAR
11.54
(+0.1)
JPY/ZAR
0.14
(+0.3)
Gold
1,731.37
(-0.0)
Silver
25.91
(-1.3)
Platinum
1,217.21
(+0.0)
Brent Crude
68.88
(-0.5)
Palladium
2,488.50
(+4.0)
All Share
67,289
(-0.4)
Top 40
61,624
(-0.5)
Financial 15
12,582
(-1.8)
Industrial 25
86,896
(-0.1)
Resource 10
68,759
(-0.3)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record

11 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record
FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university

10 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university
FEEL GOOD | Pure genius! NGO helps Diepsloot matrics get 100% pass rate for Maths

10 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Pure genius! NGO helps Diepsloot matrics get 100% pass rate for Maths
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21070.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions
Contact Us
Iab Logo