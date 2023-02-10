5h ago

Probe under way to determine cause of British traveller's death after landing at OR Tambo airport

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
Michael Joseph Morris travelled with his wife on a British Airways flight from London.
Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) CEO Mpumi Mpofu has conveyed her condolences to the family of a British man who died at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Michael Joseph Morris and his wife travelled on British Airways flight BA057 from London, according to Acsa. He collapsed in the bathroom after he arrived in Johannesburg from Heathrow. 

Acsa said a British embassy official was on the same flight as the couple and helped to advise people on how to handle the situation.

The cause of his death is under investigation, Acsa said.

"Acsa paramedics responded immediately and attended to Mr Morris, but he was declared dead at the scene.

"Members of the South African Police Service and Acsa's security team attended to the scene," the company added. 

Morris' family members are expected to return to the UK on Friday. 

Comment from Ekurhuleni police will be added once received.



