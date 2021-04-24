Process of applying for extradition of alleged assassins of former Rwandan Intelligence Head is complete - NPA

The process of applying for the extradition of the alleged assassins of the former Rwandan Intelligence Head is complete, according to the NPA.

Colonel Karegeya was murdered at a posh hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg in 2013.

AfriForum is monitoring the case closely.

The process of applying for the extradition of the alleged assassins of former Rwandan Intelligence Head, Colonel Patrick Karegeya, is complete, according to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Gauteng.

"Yes, the extradition process from our side was done; we are now waiting for Rwanda to respond," spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane told News24.

Karegeya sought asylum in South Africa in 2008 after he had a fallout with the Rwandan government and set up an opposition movement called the Rwandan National Congress.

He was found dead in a hotel room at Michelangelo Towers in Sandton, Johannesburg, in 2013.

An inquest into Karegeya's murder was previously set aside after lobby group, AfriForum's private prosecution unit, on behalf of Karegeya family, brought forward an application arguing that the inquest was "an abuse of process" and a means for the police and the NPA to cover up their inaction, because an investigation which already identified the suspects had already taken place, News24 earlier reported.

The matter has been closely followed by the lobby group, who, in September 2019, said in a statement that the NPA had issued warrants of arrest for two of his four alleged killers.

The lobby group added that the NPA is also in the process of applying for the extradition of Ismael Gafaranga and Alex Sugira.

AfriForum's Natasha Venter confirmed to News24 that according to its information, the extradition request has been transmitted.

"According to our information, the Department of Justice has advised that the request for extradition has since been transmitted to the Government of the Republic of Rwanda. We will be releasing another statement in this regard in the near future," Venter added.

The Department of Justice confirmed this, but stated that there was a delay and to date a response has not been received.

"We are advised by Dirco (the department of international relations and cooperation) that there was a delay in receipt both from [the] RSA and delivery to [the] Rwandan authorities due to lockdown restrictions implemented following the outbreak of Covid-19.

"To date we have not yet received any response from the Rwanda authorities. However, we have sought a follow up through diplomatic channels," spokesperson to the Minister of Justice, Chrispin Phiri said.